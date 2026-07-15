Students Refuse To Attend School In MP, Demand Transferred Teacher's Return

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Officials review matter, assure resolution, ensure education.

Around 40 students from a government primary school in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district and their parents staged a unique protest on Tuesday, demanding the revocation of the transfer of one of their teachers, vowing to not go to school until he returns.

The children, who had not been attending school in Rupnagar over the past several days, held placards in their hands in protest of the transfer of teacher Badrilal Rathore.

One of the placards read, "We will only go to school when Rathore Sir returns to Rupnagar." Tanvi, a Class 5 student, said, "I have come to stop Rathore Sir's transfer." A video is also circulating on social media showing several children crying during the teacher's farewell ceremony.

ALSO READ: GITAM GAT 2026 Registration: Check Application Date, Eligibility, Fees And Step-by-Step Process

The children and their parents sat near the Collectorate stairs during the public hearing (a weekly gathering for the public to lodge their grievances with the district administration) and sought a meeting with District Magistrate Misha Singh. However, they were unable to meet her.

Later, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Brajendra Rawat spoke with them.

The children's parents warned that if Rathore's transfer was not revoked within eight days, they would set up a tent in the Collectorate premises and launch an indefinite protest.

According to villagers, Rathore has developed many facilities at his own expense, and his efforts have strengthened the children's grasp of subjects like mathematics and English. This village school has approximately 65 students.

ALSO READ: CBSE New Rule: Class 9 And 10 Students Must Pass Third Language Assessment To Get Class 10 Pass Certificate

Talking to PTI, Rathore said there are 75 teachers in his cluster, but citing administrative reasons, only he was transferred to Semliya village in Piploda area on June 30.

ADM Rawat said that the grievance of students and their parents has been heard.

"Discussions have been held with the District Education Officer and other concerned officials. Efforts will be made to resolve the matter by consulting all parties. We will also ensure that children's education is not affected," she said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI