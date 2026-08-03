Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Traffic diversions and increased surveillance implemented for pilgrim safety.

All schools and colleges in Muzaffarnagar district will remain closed from August 3 to 10 in view of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, officials said on Saturday.

According to an official press release, District Magistrate Umesh Mishra has ordered the closure of all educational institutions to ensure the smooth movement of Kanwar pilgrims and maintain public safety during the annual pilgrimage.

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The Kanwar Yatra began on July 30 with the commencement of the holy month of Shravan and will conclude on August 11. Pilgrims carrying Ganga water from Haridwar have started arriving in Muzaffarnagar in large numbers, prompting authorities to step up security and traffic management arrangements across the district.

As part of the arrangements, all shops and restaurants serving or selling meat along the Kanwar routes have been ordered to remain closed till August 12, while liquor and wine shops on these routes have been screened with curtains, though they will continue to operate.

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Authorities have also enforced phased traffic diversions and heightened surveillance across western Uttar Pradesh to facilitate the movement of pilgrims.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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