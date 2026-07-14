The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced a significant change under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that will affect Class 9 and 10 students. From the 2027–28 academic session, students will have to pass the school-based internal assessment in the third language (R3) to receive their Class 10 pass certificate.

The new rule will apply to students who enter Class 9 in the 2026–27 academic session and Class 10 in 2027–28.

Passing the Third Language Assessment Now Mandatory

According to a CBSE circular issued on July 10, students studying in Class 10 from the 2027–28 academic session must successfully clear the internal assessment in their third language. Without passing this assessment, they will not be awarded the Secondary School Examination (Class 10) Pass Certificate, even if they clear the board examinations.

The board has clarified that there will be no separate written board examination for the third language. Instead, the evaluation will be conducted entirely through the school's internal assessment process.

If a student fails the internal assessment, the school must conduct a re-assessment before the final board results are declared.

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CBSE Yet to Clarify What Happens If a Student Fails Re-Assessment

While CBSE has outlined the assessment process, it has not explained what will happen if a student is unable to clear the re-assessment before the Class 10 board results are announced.

The board has not yet clarified whether such students will have their results withheld, receive a provisional certificate, or be given another opportunity to qualify. Further details on this aspect are still awaited.

Class 9 Students to Get Another Chance

The circular offers some relief for Class 9 students. Those who fail the third language internal assessment in Class 9 will still be promoted to Class 10 during the 2027–28 academic session.

However, they must clear the pending Class 9 assessment while studying in Class 10. Although the backlog will not prevent promotion to the next class, students must pass it before becoming eligible for the Class 10 pass certificate.

Three-Language Formula Already Introduced from Class 6

Earlier, on June 29, CBSE announced that the three-language formula would be implemented from Class 6 starting with the 2026–27 academic session, in line with NEP 2020.

Under the revised policy, students will study three languages, with at least two being Indian languages.

Students in Classes 7, 8 and 9 who have already opted for a foreign language along with English may continue studying that language. However, they will also have to learn an additional Indian language to comply with the revised policy.

Previously, most students stopped studying a third language after Class 8. Under the new rules, it will now remain compulsory in Class 9 from 2026–27 and Class 10 from 2027–28.

New Language Policy Under Challenge in Supreme Court

The revised CBSE language policy has also been challenged in court. Petitioners have sought the continuation of the board's earlier decision issued on April 9, under which the implementation of the compulsory third language in Class 9 had been deferred until the 2029–30 academic session.

In response, Subhash Chandra, Under Secretary in the Ministry of Education, submitted a nine-page affidavit before the Supreme Court on July 13, explaining the Centre's position.

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The government argued that education falls under the Concurrent List of the Constitution, giving both the Centre and the states the authority to implement the National Education Policy.

According to the government's submission, the three-language formula will promote multilingualism, help preserve Indian languages, strengthen children's cognitive development, and encourage cultural diversity and national integration.

With the new CBSE policy, school-based internal assessments will now play a much more significant role in determining whether students receive their Class 10 pass certificates. The final implementation of the policy, as well as the Supreme Court's decision on the matter, will be closely watched.

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