Explorer
School Assembly News Headlines Today August 4, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, August 4, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- Placing Vibrating Device On Minor's Vaginal Opening Constitutes Rape: Kerala High Court
- Toddler Dies After Falling Into Pot Of Boiling Curry at Home In Maharashtra
- Bankipur Bypoll Result: Prashant Kishor Takes Early Lead Over BJP In Electoral Debut
- Abhijeet Dipke Says He Has No Political Ambitions: 'Dream Is to Become Village Sarpanch'
- Brij Bhushan Singh Acquitted In Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case; Vinod Tomar Also Cleared
- Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Begins Using Bulletproof Vehicle After Jaish-e-Mohammed Threat Alert
- Hand Grenade, Anti-National Posters Seized From Pulwama Man During Joint Security Check
- Muslim Representation Increases, No Brahmin Minister In Shivakumar's New Karnataka Cabinet
- ‘Damage Worse Than TV Shows’: Assam CM Says Entire Villages May Need Rebuilding After Floods
- FIR Registered After Slipper Thrown At MP Pappu Yadav In Delhi
- Bankipur Bypoll: Prashant Kishor Near Victory As Counting Continues, Set To Secure Around 50% Vote Share
- Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Today: Congress Finalises 20 Ministers After Kharge-Rahul Meet
- Ghaziabad Psychiatrist Dies After Jumping From Fifth-Floor Apartment; Family Cites Depression
- Boston University Education Was Funded By Scholarship: Dipke's Reply To RTI Activist
- Who Will Win Datia, Bankipur and Manjalpur? Bypoll Counting Underway
- Students Outnumbered By 'Puncture Banane Wale' At Jantar Mantar Protest: Bidhuri
- Delhi Police To Drop Case Against Minor Who Abused PM Modi During CJP Protest: Sources
- Chronology Of Sexual Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan Singh
- West Bengal STF Arrests Third Suspect In Alleged Espionage Network Linked To JeM Operative
- SC Directs MEA To Trace Missing Indian Seafarer After Black Sea Drone Strike
- Rain Alert For Noida As Monsoon Set To Intensify In Uttar Pradesh; Check Forecast
- Heavy Rain Batters Kerala; Pathanamthitta On Alert As Water Levels May Rise
International News
- Trump Signals Fresh Talks With Iran As Tehran Nears New Hormuz Route Deal With Oman
- 5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Egypt's Suez Coast, No Immediate Damage Reported - Anjali
- Spain Wildfires Burn Through Economy As Damage Runs Into Billions Of Euros - Unnati
- 5 Dead, 41 Missing After Ferry Catches Fire Near Indonesia's Madura Island
- Old Video Of Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Praising Nitish Kumar Goes Viral
- 'Muslims Should Not Befriend Kafirs': Pak Invokes Quran Over India-Afghanistan Ties
- 14 Killed, Several Injured In Suicide Blast During Peace Rally In Pakistan's KPK
- Boycott, Clashes And Low Turnout Hit PoK Polls Phase 2; Voting Postponed
- Iran Calls Hormuz Deal Report 'False' After Trump Cancels Planned Attack
Business News
- Share Markets Pin Hopes On US-Iran Dialogue, Sensex About 550 Points Up, Nifty Over 24,550
- RBI MPC Starts Today: Will The Central Bank Hold Repo Rate At 5.25%?
- Oil Markets Are Changing Again. What OPEC+'s Latest Move Means For India
- India Manufacturing PMI Slips To 53.5 In July, But Export Demand Keeps Factories Growing
- Volkswagen Golf GTI, Audi RSQ8, MG Cyberster Win Top Performance Honours At ABP Live Auto Awards 2026
- IRCTC Beta Website Speeds Up Tatkal Bookings, More Tickets Now Booked Within 3 Minutes
Sports News
- Bumrah Ruled Out! India Turn To This Fast Bowler For Sri Lanka Test Series
- WATCH: Mitchell Marsh Smashes Monster Six, Sends Ball Out Of The Stadium
- WATCH: Sara Tendulkar Fake AI Video Goes Viral, Sparks Online Concern
- Moeen Ali Calls This Legend One Of India's Sharpest Cricket Minds & It's Not MS Dhoni!
- Only One ODI Batsman Has Smashed Three Centuries In 50 Balls Or Fewer: Here's Who
- WATCH: India Officially Receives Commonwealth Games Flag As Ahmedabad 2030 Countdown Begins
- Wicket Every Four Balls! Rashid Khan Creates History In The Hundred
- India Gets New Coach Ahead Of Crucial Sri Lanka Test Series
Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI
Advertisement
Top Headlines
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today August 4, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Education
SSC JE Final Result 2025 Out At ssc.gov.in; 1,731 Candidates Shortlisted, Direct Link To Check
Education
UP School Holiday: Schools And Colleges In Muzaffarnagar Closed Till August 10 Amid Kanwar Yatra
Education
School Sports Events To End Before Severe Air Pollution; Delhi HC Closes Plea After Edu Department's Assurance
Advertisement
Education
10 Photos
Schools Reopen In Parts Of Jammu And Kashmir Days After Ceasefire Announcement — IN PICS
Education
4 Photos
When Dr S Radhakrishnan Met John F Kennedy — US Embassy Shares Images From 1963 Visit
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Nayanima Basu
Opinion