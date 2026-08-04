School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Placing Vibrating Device On Minor's Vaginal Opening Constitutes Rape: Kerala High Court

Toddler Dies After Falling Into Pot Of Boiling Curry at Home In Maharashtra

Bankipur Bypoll Result: Prashant Kishor Takes Early Lead Over BJP In Electoral Debut

Abhijeet Dipke Says He Has No Political Ambitions: 'Dream Is to Become Village Sarpanch'

Brij Bhushan Singh Acquitted In Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Case; Vinod Tomar Also Cleared

Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Begins Using Bulletproof Vehicle After Jaish-e-Mohammed Threat Alert

Hand Grenade, Anti-National Posters Seized From Pulwama Man During Joint Security Check

Muslim Representation Increases, No Brahmin Minister In Shivakumar's New Karnataka Cabinet

‘Damage Worse Than TV Shows’: Assam CM Says Entire Villages May Need Rebuilding After Floods

FIR Registered After Slipper Thrown At MP Pappu Yadav In Delhi

Bankipur Bypoll: Prashant Kishor Near Victory As Counting Continues, Set To Secure Around 50% Vote Share

Karnataka Cabinet Expansion Today: Congress Finalises 20 Ministers After Kharge-Rahul Meet

Ghaziabad Psychiatrist Dies After Jumping From Fifth-Floor Apartment; Family Cites Depression

Boston University Education Was Funded By Scholarship: Dipke's Reply To RTI Activist

Who Will Win Datia, Bankipur and Manjalpur? Bypoll Counting Underway

Students Outnumbered By 'Puncture Banane Wale' At Jantar Mantar Protest: Bidhuri

Delhi Police To Drop Case Against Minor Who Abused PM Modi During CJP Protest: Sources

Chronology Of Sexual Harassment Case Against Brij Bhushan Singh

West Bengal STF Arrests Third Suspect In Alleged Espionage Network Linked To JeM Operative

SC Directs MEA To Trace Missing Indian Seafarer After Black Sea Drone Strike

Rain Alert For Noida As Monsoon Set To Intensify In Uttar Pradesh; Check Forecast

Heavy Rain Batters Kerala; Pathanamthitta On Alert As Water Levels May Rise

International News

Trump Signals Fresh Talks With Iran As Tehran Nears New Hormuz Route Deal With Oman

5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Egypt's Suez Coast, No Immediate Damage Reported - Anjali

Spain Wildfires Burn Through Economy As Damage Runs Into Billions Of Euros - Unnati

5 Dead, 41 Missing After Ferry Catches Fire Near Indonesia's Madura Island

Old Video Of Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Praising Nitish Kumar Goes Viral

'Muslims Should Not Befriend Kafirs': Pak Invokes Quran Over India-Afghanistan Ties

14 Killed, Several Injured In Suicide Blast During Peace Rally In Pakistan's KPK

Boycott, Clashes And Low Turnout Hit PoK Polls Phase 2; Voting Postponed

Iran Calls Hormuz Deal Report 'False' After Trump Cancels Planned Attack

Business News

Share Markets Pin Hopes On US-Iran Dialogue, Sensex About 550 Points Up, Nifty Over 24,550

RBI MPC Starts Today: Will The Central Bank Hold Repo Rate At 5.25%?

Oil Markets Are Changing Again. What OPEC+'s Latest Move Means For India

India Manufacturing PMI Slips To 53.5 In July, But Export Demand Keeps Factories Growing

Volkswagen Golf GTI, Audi RSQ8, MG Cyberster Win Top Performance Honours At ABP Live Auto Awards 2026

IRCTC Beta Website Speeds Up Tatkal Bookings, More Tickets Now Booked Within 3 Minutes

Sports News

Bumrah Ruled Out! India Turn To This Fast Bowler For Sri Lanka Test Series

WATCH: Mitchell Marsh Smashes Monster Six, Sends Ball Out Of The Stadium

WATCH: Sara Tendulkar Fake AI Video Goes Viral, Sparks Online Concern

Moeen Ali Calls This Legend One Of India's Sharpest Cricket Minds & It's Not MS Dhoni!

Only One ODI Batsman Has Smashed Three Centuries In 50 Balls Or Fewer: Here's Who

WATCH: India Officially Receives Commonwealth Games Flag As Ahmedabad 2030 Countdown Begins

Wicket Every Four Balls! Rashid Khan Creates History In The Hundred

India Gets New Coach Ahead Of Crucial Sri Lanka Test Series

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