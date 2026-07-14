GITAM GAT 2026 Registration: Check Application Date, Eligibility, Fees And Step-by-Step Process

GITAM GAT 2026 Exam: The Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) has started the registration process for the GITAM Admission Test (GAT) 2026. Students seeking admission to various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes offered by the university can now submit their applications through the official website at apply.gitam.edu.

According to the university, the last date to register for GAT 2026 is July 24, 2026. The entrance exam will be conducted on July 26, 2026. The interview and result declaration are also scheduled for the same day. Candidates who receive scholarships must complete the admission process and fee payment by August 3, 2026.

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GITAM GAT 2026: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official GITAM admissions website at apply.gitam.edu.

Step 2: Click on the "Apply Now" button available on the homepage.

Step 3: Register by entering your name, email address, and mobile number.

Step 4: Choose your state, level of study (UG/PG), preferred school, campus, and the programme you wish to apply for.

Step 5: Fill in the application form with all the required personal and academic details.

Step 6: Review the information carefully and submit the application form.

Step 7: Pay the application fee online. The fee varies depending on the selected campus, programme and discipline.

Step 8: Download and save a copy of the submitted application form and payment receipt for future reference.

Note: Before making the payment, candidates should check the "Programme and Fees" section on the official website to confirm the application fee applicable to their chosen course.

Applicants will also have to pay the application fee based on the selected campus, programme and discipline. The university has advised candidates to check the "Programme and Fees" section on the official website to know the exact fee applicable to their chosen course.

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Important Instructions

Candidates appearing for the GAT 2026 examination must carry a printed copy of their e-hall ticket along with a valid photo identity proof. Accepted ID proofs include an Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, voter ID or driving licence.

The university has also asked candidates to reach the examination centre at least 15 minutes before the scheduled test time to avoid any last-minute inconvenience. If there is any error or discrepancy in the hall ticket, candidates should immediately contact the university for assistance.

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