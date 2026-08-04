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English NewsEducationJobsIndia Post Recruitment 2026: Apply For Staff Car Driver Posts, Salary Up To Rs 63,200; Check Eligibility

India Post Recruitment 2026: Apply For Staff Car Driver Posts, Salary Up To Rs 63,200; Check Eligibility

India Post Recruitment 2026 is open for Staff Car Driver posts. Check eligibility, salary up to Rs 63,200, age limit, vacancies and application process.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 10:51 AM (IST)

The Department of Posts has invited applications for the recruitment of 11 Staff Car Driver positions under its Mail Motor Service (MMS), Bengaluru. The recruitment drive is being conducted through deputation/absorption, and eligible candidates are required to submit their applications in offline mode. 

Interested applicants can send their completed application forms within 60 days from the date the recruitment advertisement was published in the Employment News. The selection offers an opportunity for eligible Central Government employees to secure a position in the postal department with an attractive pay package and additional government benefits. 

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Vacancy Details and Salary 

A total of 11 vacancies have been notified under the recruitment drive. Out of these, 10 positions are available at the Mail Motor Service, Bengaluru, while one vacancy has been announced for the Mysuru sub-depot. 

Candidates selected for the post will be placed under Pay Level 2 of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The pay scale ranges from Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 per month, apart from other allowances and benefits applicable to Central Government employees. 

Eligibility Criteria for Applicants 

Applicants must have successfully completed Class 10 from a recognised board. They are also required to possess a valid driving licence for both light motor vehicles (LMV) and heavy motor vehicles (HMV). 

In addition, candidates should have at least three years of experience in driving both categories of vehicles. They must also be familiar with basic vehicle maintenance and should be capable of carrying out minor repairs whenever required. 

This recruitment is not open to the general public. Only serving Central Government employees are eligible to apply through deputation or absorption. 

Preference will be given to suitable candidates working within the Department of Posts, including Dispatch Riders and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). If eligible candidates are unavailable within the department, employees from other Central Government departments may also be considered for appointment. 

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Age Limit and Application Procedure 

The notification specifies that applicants must not be more than 56 years of age as on the closing date for submission of applications. 

It further mentions that Armed Forces personnel who are scheduled to retire or are likely to be transferred to the reserve within one year may also apply, provided they satisfy all prescribed eligibility conditions. 

Eligible candidates must submit their applications in the prescribed offline format available in the official notification. The completed application form should be accompanied by self-attested copies of relevant documents, including educational qualification certificates, driving licence, proof of age, appointment order and other required records. 

The application package should be sent to: 

Manager, Mail Motor Service, Bengaluru – 560001 

Candidates are advised to ensure that all required documents are enclosed and that the application reaches the designated office within the stipulated deadline to avoid rejection.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 10:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jobs Education News Jobs 2026 India Post Recruitment 2026 Staff Car Driver Posts Mail Motor Service
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