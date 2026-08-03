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English NewsEducationSSC JE Final Result 2025 Out At ssc.gov.in; 1,731 Candidates Shortlisted, Direct Link To Check

SSC JE Final Result 2025 Out At ssc.gov.in; 1,731 Candidates Shortlisted, Direct Link To Check

The SSC JE Final Result 2025 has been announced. Check the merit list PDF, see if your name is on the shortlist, and know the next steps.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 02:50 PM (IST)

SSC JE Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the final result of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination 2025. Candidates who took part in the SSC JE 2025 selection process can now view and download their results by visiting the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. 

According to the official notice, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) announced the First Round of Tentative Allocation (FRTA) for candidates who appeared for the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination through Write-up No. HQ-C-3019/4/2025-C-3, dated 9 July 2026. 

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Following the announcement, all shortlisted candidates were required to take part in the Sliding/Identity Verification (IV) process through the designated login portal on the Commission's website. The verification process was conducted on 20 and 21 July 2026 at the respective SSC Regional Offices. 

SSC JE Result 2025: How to check 

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination 2025 Final Result link. 

Step 3: Open or download the result PDF containing the list of shortlisted candidates. 

Step 4: Press Ctrl + F on your computer or use the Find option on your mobile device. 

Step 5: Enter your Roll Number or Name in the search box to check whether your name appears in the list of selected candidates. 

Direct Link To Check - SSC JE 2025 Result 

Candidates' FIX and FLOAT Choices 

According to the official data, 585 candidates selected the 'FIX' option, while 1,028 candidates chose the 'FLOAT' option during the post-allocation process. 

New Allocations Against Vacant Seats 

The Commission also made 118 fresh allocations to fill vacancies created after some candidates did not report for the Sliding/Identity Verification process. 

Total Candidates Provisionally Shortlisted 

Overall, 1,731 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the next stage of the selection process. 

  • FIX: 585 candidates 
  • FLOAT: 1,028 candidates 
  • New allocations (against vacant seats): 118 candidates 
  • Total shortlisted candidates: 1,731 

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Official Notice 

The official notice stated: "As per the provisions of the Notice of Examination, allocation of posts to eligible candidates has been made on the basis of merit-cum-preference of posts submitted by the candidates online and the FIX/FLOAT option exercised by candidates during the Sliding/Identity Verification process. A total of 1,731 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for the further selection process and uploaded on the website of the Commission." 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 02:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News SSC JE Result 2025 SSC JE Final Result SSC JE Final Result 2025 SSC JE Exam
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