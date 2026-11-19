Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Himachal teachers under CBSE curriculum will not achieve regular status.

Teachers receive fixed honorarium; no regularisation provision exists.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur confirmed this policy in Assembly.

Shimla/Dharamshala: Teachers recruited under the CBSE curriculum in Himachal Pradesh's government schools will not be granted regular status, an official said on Wednesday.

They said these teachers are being appointed on a fixed honorarium or a consolidated lump-sum amount.

The government has clarified that there is no provision to regularise teachers appointed under this specific recruitment scheme. This same condition applies to the scheme-based recruitment of computer teachers.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur provided this information in a written response to a question raised in the Legislative Assembly by Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma.

He said that the government has devised a special scheme for the engagement of teachers in CBSE-affiliated government schools, titled "Scheme for the Engagement of Teachers in Government Schools Affiliated to CBSE on Fixed Honorarium/Consolidated Amount."

Teachers are being recruited under this framework. The government has taken a policy decision in this regard, and no provision has been made for the regularisation of the selected teachers.

The government further said that details regarding the requisitions sent to the State Selection Commission and other relevant documents for these recruitments have been placed before the Legislative Assembly.

New posts have also been created in government schools that are already affiliated or are in the process of becoming affiliated with the CBSE, and the vacant seats would be filled in a phased manner.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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