Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Six Odisha districts close educational institutions November 19-21.

Closure impacts government, private schools, and Anganwadis there.

Cyclone Akvan to cross Odisha-Andhra coast November 20.

IMD forecasts strong winds; collectors may extend closures.

Bhubaneswar: Students in six Odisha districts will get a break from classes for three days as the state government has ordered the closure of schools, colleges and other educational institutions from November 19 to 21 amid Cyclonic Storm Akvan.

The precautionary measure applies to government, government-aided and private schools, as well as Anganwadi centres in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal. The decision has been taken to protect students and children as the cyclone approaches the Odisha coast.

The government may extend the closure beyond November 21 if weather conditions require further precautions. District Collectors have been authorised to review the situation and decide whether educational institutions should remain shut for additional days.

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Odisha School Holiday: Check Districts Where Institutions Will Remain Closed

The closure order covers six districts: Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal. All government, government-aided and private schools, along with Anganwadi centres, in these areas will remain closed during the specified period.

An official circular issued by the Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Odisha, stated that the respective District Collectors would assess local conditions before deciding on any extension of the holiday.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner has instructed Collectors in the remaining districts to keep track of the weather situation. They can take appropriate decisions on closing schools and Anganwadi centres in their jurisdictions if required.

Cyclone Akvan To Cross Odisha-Andhra Pradesh Coast On November 20

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan was moving northwards over the west-central Bay of Bengal at a speed of 12 kmph during the six hours preceding its 9:15 am bulletin on November 19.

At 5:30 am, the storm was centred near latitude 14.5°N and longitude 85.3°E. It was approximately 530 km south of Gopalpur and 590 km south of Puri in Odisha.

The system was also located around 440 km east-southeast of Narsapur and 440 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, besides being 580 km east-northeast of Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

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IMD Predicts Strong Winds During Cyclone Landfall

The weather department has forecast that Akvan will move north-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, close to the east of Gopalpur, by noon on November 20, 2026.

During the crossing, the cyclone is expected to produce maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, with gusts reaching 110 kmph.

Students and parents in the affected districts should follow announcements from their respective district administrations and schools for updates on reopening dates and any extension of the holiday period.

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