Schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centers will be closed in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, and Kandhamal districts. This measure is a precaution against Cyclonic Storm Akvan.
Cyclone Akvan: Schools, Colleges In 6 Odisha Districts To Remain Closed Till November 21
Odisha closes schools and Anganwadi centres in six districts till November 21 amid Cyclone Akvan. Check affected districts, IMD forecast and latest updates.
- Six Odisha districts close educational institutions November 19-21.
- Closure impacts government, private schools, and Anganwadis there.
- Cyclone Akvan to cross Odisha-Andhra coast November 20.
- IMD forecasts strong winds; collectors may extend closures.
Bhubaneswar: Students in six Odisha districts will get a break from classes for three days as the state government has ordered the closure of schools, colleges and other educational institutions from November 19 to 21 amid Cyclonic Storm Akvan.
The precautionary measure applies to government, government-aided and private schools, as well as Anganwadi centres in Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal. The decision has been taken to protect students and children as the cyclone approaches the Odisha coast.
The government may extend the closure beyond November 21 if weather conditions require further precautions. District Collectors have been authorised to review the situation and decide whether educational institutions should remain shut for additional days.
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Odisha School Holiday: Check Districts Where Institutions Will Remain Closed
The closure order covers six districts: Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Kandhamal. All government, government-aided and private schools, along with Anganwadi centres, in these areas will remain closed during the specified period.
An official circular issued by the Information and Public Relations Department, Government of Odisha, stated that the respective District Collectors would assess local conditions before deciding on any extension of the holiday.
Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner has instructed Collectors in the remaining districts to keep track of the weather situation. They can take appropriate decisions on closing schools and Anganwadi centres in their jurisdictions if required.
Cyclone Akvan To Cross Odisha-Andhra Pradesh Coast On November 20
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Severe Cyclonic Storm Akvan was moving northwards over the west-central Bay of Bengal at a speed of 12 kmph during the six hours preceding its 9:15 am bulletin on November 19.
At 5:30 am, the storm was centred near latitude 14.5°N and longitude 85.3°E. It was approximately 530 km south of Gopalpur and 590 km south of Puri in Odisha.
The system was also located around 440 km east-southeast of Narsapur and 440 km south-southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, besides being 580 km east-northeast of Chennai in Tamil Nadu.
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IMD Predicts Strong Winds During Cyclone Landfall
The weather department has forecast that Akvan will move north-northwestwards and cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, close to the east of Gopalpur, by noon on November 20, 2026.
During the crossing, the cyclone is expected to produce maximum sustained wind speeds of 90-100 kmph, with gusts reaching 110 kmph.
Students and parents in the affected districts should follow announcements from their respective district administrations and schools for updates on reopening dates and any extension of the holiday period.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Which districts in Odisha will have educational institutions closed due to Cyclone Akvan?
For how long will educational institutions remain closed in the affected districts?
The closure is initially for three days, from November 19 to 21. District Collectors may extend this period based on local weather conditions if further precautions are needed.
Does the closure order apply to all types of educational institutions?
Yes, the order covers government, government-aided, and private schools, as well as Anganwadi centers in the specified six districts.
When and where is Cyclone Akvan expected to make landfall, and what wind speeds are predicted?
Cyclone Akvan is forecast to cross the North Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and South Odisha coasts near Gopalpur by noon on November 20, 2026. Wind speeds are expected to be 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph.