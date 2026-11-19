Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Teacher questioned for wearing saffron saree at Kolkata school.

State government initiated probe into school's alleged questioning.

BJP alleged religious conversions; warned against anti-India activities.

Christian schools deny dress codes; allegations remain unverified.

Kolkata: The West Bengal government will investigate allegations that a teacher at a reputed Christian missionary school in Kolkata was questioned over wearing a saffron saree. Education Minister Dipak Barman said on Wednesday that the matter would be examined, and action taken if the allegations were found to be true.

The controversy was raised by state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya a few days ago. He alleged that a teacher at the school had been questioned by a colleague for wearing saffron sarees in public. According to him, she was also told that saffron sarees were not acceptable inside the institution.

What Is The Saffron Saree Controversy?

Bhattacharya raised the allegation during an event, while also making claims about religious conversions at Christian missionary institutions. He warned that schools involved in "anti-India activities" would not be allowed to operate.

A representative of the West Bengal Association of Christian Schools, however, said there was no general dress restriction for staff members at Christian missionary institutions. The representative also cautioned against generalising an allegation involving an individual school to the entire community of institutions.

What Did Bengal Chief Minister Say?

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari addressed the controversy on Tuesday after reporters sought his response to Bhattacharya's remarks. He said action would be taken against the individual concerned or the institution if the allegations were established.

"I will verify the information. If it is true and there is a written complaint against an individual, then action will be taken against the individual. If the institution is involved in something like this, its NOC (no-objection certificate) will be withdrawn," he had said.

Education Minister Dipak Barman To Examine Allegations

Following the chief minister's statement, Education Minister Barman also confirmed that he would look into the matter.

"I will take up the matter tomorrow. I am currently away from office in connection with the chief minister's visit."

"As the chief minister has said, the allegations will be verified, and I will look into the matter," he told PTI.

Barman also said the BJP was not opposed to any religion but would not tolerate activities it considered anti-national.

"We are not against any religion. But if anti-India activities are carried out from schools operating in our state and country, we will not allow them to continue," he said.

The minister further alleged that religious conversions had increased in parts of West Bengal, including Kalimpong, Asansol and Purba Bardhaman. He maintained that the BJP had no objection to Christians practising their faith.

The government is yet to establish the allegations concerning the teacher. The matter will be examined before any action is considered.

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