Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Counting deferred in four districts until December 17.

The Congress has taken an early lead over the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the ongoing counting of votes for Rajasthan's panchayat elections, according to early trends. The contest remains close in panchayat samitis, where both parties are leading in an equal number of bodies.

Of the trends available for 25 zila parishads, the Congress is ahead in 13, while the BJP is leading in 11. Other candidates are ahead in one district.

Counting of votes for the Rajasthan Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections began at 8 AM on Friday across 37 districts, with the fate of more than 29,000 candidates set to be decided. The results are being closely watched by the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, both of which are seeking to strengthen their hold over rural local bodies in the state.

BJP, Congress Neck And Neck In Panchayat Samiti Trends

The contest is evenly matched in the panchayat samiti trends as well. Of the 55 committees for which trends have emerged out of a total of 419, both the BJP and Congress are leading in 25 each. Independents and other candidates are ahead in the remaining five committees.

The counting process covers 1,275 zila parishad wards and 7,543 panchayat samiti wards across 37 districts. Counting in Kota, Baran, Karauli and Sri Ganganagar has been deferred to December 17.

The initial trends point to a close contest between the BJP and Congress in the rural local body elections. However, the figures are preliminary and the final outcome will become clear as counting progresses.

Over 29,000 Candidates Await Results In 37 Districts

According to the State Election Commission, 4,069 candidates contested 1,275 Zila Parishad wards, while 25,108 candidates were in the race for 7,543 Panchayat Samiti wards across 419 Panchayat Samitis in the 37 districts where counting is taking place on Friday.

More than 2.48 crore votes were cast at 41,480 polling stations during the four-phase election process. Voting took place on October 22, October 28, November 3 and November 14.

Counting has been postponed in Kota, Baran, Karauli and Sri Ganganagar, where the results will be declared on December 17. The decision was taken as the five-year terms of the existing Zila Parishads and Panchayat Samitis in these districts are due to end in December.

Together, the four districts account for 128 Zila Parishad wards and 702 Panchayat Samiti wards across 38 Panchayat Samitis. A total of 3,227 candidates contested in these areas, where more than 24.51 lakh votes were polled.

How BJP And Congress Fared In Previous Rural Polls

In the previous Panchayati Raj elections held during 2020-21, the BJP secured 1,989 Panchayat Samiti seats against the Congress's 1,852 in 21 districts in December 2020.

The Congress subsequently won 678 seats, compared with the BJP's 551, in six districts in September 2021. In December 2021, the Congress also secured 278 seats against the BJP's 165 in four districts.

The newly elected Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members will go on to elect the heads of their respective bodies.