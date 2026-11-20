The examinations are scheduled to commence on February 10 and conclude on February 23, 2027.
Karnataka 1st PUC Exam 2027 Date Sheet Released: Check Subject-Wise Exam Schedule
Karnataka 1st PUC Time Table 2027 is out. Check subject-wise exam dates, February schedule, holidays and steps to download the KSEAB date sheet.
- Karnataka board released first PUC exam timetable for 2027.
- Exams will occur February 10-23, 2027, conducted offline.
- Official website kseab.karnataka.gov.in details the subject-wise schedule.
- Students advised to plan revision using this comprehensive schedule.
Karnataka 1st PUC Exam 2027: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the examination timetable for first-year Pre-University Course (PUC) students. As per the schedule, the examinations will commence on February 10 and conclude on February 23, 2027. The board has made the timetable available on its official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
The examinations will be held in offline, pen-and-paper mode at institutions affiliated with the Karnataka board. Students preparing for the first-year PUC examinations can now check the subject-wise dates and organise their revision plans accordingly.
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Karnataka 1st PUC Exam 2027: Check Subject-Wise Timetable
The Karnataka 1st PUC examinations will begin with Kannada and Arabic papers on February 10, followed by Hindi on February 11 and English on February 12.
Several language and vocational subject examinations are scheduled for February 13. Students will also get holidays on February 14 and February 21.
Here is the complete subject-wise examination schedule:
- February 10, 2027: Kannada, Arabic
- February 11, 2027: Hindi
- February 12, 2027: English
- February 13, 2027: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French, Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparels, Madeups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Beauty and Wellness
- February 14, 2027: Holiday
- February 15, 2027: Geography, Physics
- February 16, 2027: History, Computer Science
- February 17, 2027: Chemistry, Basic Mathematics
- February 18, 2027: Business Studies, Psychology, Education
- February 19, 2027: Sociology, Mathematics, Home Science
- February 20, 2027: Economics, Geology, Electronics
- February 21, 2027: Holiday
- February 22, 2027: Political Science, Statistics, Biology
- February 23, 2027: Optional Kannada, Logic, Accountancy
Karnataka 1st PUC Timetable 2027: How To Download?
Step 1: Visit the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board's official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Step 2: Look for the Karnataka 1st PUC Exam 2027 timetable or examination schedule link.
Step 3: Click on the relevant link to view the subject-wise examination dates.
Step 4: Check the dates of all the subjects you are appearing for.
Step 5: Download the timetable and save a copy for future reference.
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Important Instructions For Karnataka 1st PUC Students
With the examination dates now announced, students should prepare a subject-wise study plan covering the entire examination period. Keeping track of the dates can help candidates distribute their revision time effectively and avoid last-minute preparation.
Students should also take note of the two holidays listed in the timetable, February 14 and February 21, while planning their revision schedules.
Additionally, candidates should regularly visit the official KSEAB website for updates concerning examination timings and other instructions. They are advised to rely on board-issued announcements for the latest information and carefully check their respective subject dates before appearing for the examinations.
The February 10–23 examination window makes it important for first-year PUC students to stay updated with the timetable and plan their preparation in advance.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When will the Karnataka 1st PUC examinations for 2027 be held?
Which board announced the 1st PUC examination timetable?
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the timetable for first-year Pre-University Course students.
Where can students find the official examination timetable?
The timetable is available on the official KSEAB website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Students can download it for future reference.
How will the Karnataka 1st PUC examinations be conducted?
The examinations will be held in offline, pen-and-paper mode at institutions affiliated with the Karnataka board.
What are some important instructions for students preparing for the exams?
Students should create a subject-wise study plan and note the holidays on February 14 and 21. They must also check the official KSEAB website for updates.