Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karnataka board released first PUC exam timetable for 2027.

Exams will occur February 10-23, 2027, conducted offline.

Official website kseab.karnataka.gov.in details the subject-wise schedule.

Students advised to plan revision using this comprehensive schedule.

Karnataka 1st PUC Exam 2027: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the examination timetable for first-year Pre-University Course (PUC) students. As per the schedule, the examinations will commence on February 10 and conclude on February 23, 2027. The board has made the timetable available on its official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The examinations will be held in offline, pen-and-paper mode at institutions affiliated with the Karnataka board. Students preparing for the first-year PUC examinations can now check the subject-wise dates and organise their revision plans accordingly.

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Karnataka 1st PUC Exam 2027: Check Subject-Wise Timetable

The Karnataka 1st PUC examinations will begin with Kannada and Arabic papers on February 10, followed by Hindi on February 11 and English on February 12.

Several language and vocational subject examinations are scheduled for February 13. Students will also get holidays on February 14 and February 21.

Here is the complete subject-wise examination schedule:

February 10, 2027: Kannada, Arabic

February 11, 2027: Hindi

February 12, 2027: English

February 13, 2027: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French, Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparels, Madeups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Beauty and Wellness

February 14, 2027: Holiday

February 15, 2027: Geography, Physics

February 16, 2027: History, Computer Science

February 17, 2027: Chemistry, Basic Mathematics

February 18, 2027: Business Studies, Psychology, Education

February 19, 2027: Sociology, Mathematics, Home Science

February 20, 2027: Economics, Geology, Electronics

February 21, 2027: Holiday

February 22, 2027: Political Science, Statistics, Biology

February 23, 2027: Optional Kannada, Logic, Accountancy

Karnataka 1st PUC Timetable 2027: How To Download?

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board's official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the Karnataka 1st PUC Exam 2027 timetable or examination schedule link.

Step 3: Click on the relevant link to view the subject-wise examination dates.

Step 4: Check the dates of all the subjects you are appearing for.

Step 5: Download the timetable and save a copy for future reference.

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Important Instructions For Karnataka 1st PUC Students

With the examination dates now announced, students should prepare a subject-wise study plan covering the entire examination period. Keeping track of the dates can help candidates distribute their revision time effectively and avoid last-minute preparation.

Students should also take note of the two holidays listed in the timetable, February 14 and February 21, while planning their revision schedules.

Additionally, candidates should regularly visit the official KSEAB website for updates concerning examination timings and other instructions. They are advised to rely on board-issued announcements for the latest information and carefully check their respective subject dates before appearing for the examinations.

The February 10–23 examination window makes it important for first-year PUC students to stay updated with the timetable and plan their preparation in advance.

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