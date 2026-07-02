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English NewsEducationSchool Holiday Today: Schools Closed In Parts of Navi Mumbai And Raigad Amid Heavy Rain, Check Affected Areas

School Holiday Today: Schools Closed In Parts of Navi Mumbai And Raigad Amid Heavy Rain, Check Affected Areas

Schools across Raigad, including parts of Navi Mumbai, remain closed today as heavy rain and IMD warnings continue.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 02 Jul 2026 10:17 AM (IST)

The Raigad district administration has declared a school holiday on July 2, 2026, following persistent heavy rainfall and forecasts of more intense showers over the next few days. The closure applies to all primary, secondary and higher secondary schools across the district, including institutions in the Panvel and Uran regions of Navi Mumbai. 

The decision was taken as a precaution to safeguard students as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across the district, with some isolated places likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall between July 1 and July 5. 

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Schools in Raigad, Panvel and Uran to Remain Closed 

According to an official notification issued by the District Collector and Chairperson of the District Disaster Management Authority, Raigad, the temporary closure has been ordered in the interest of student safety. 

Officials said continuous rainfall has disrupted normal life in several parts of the district. Based on assessments and reports submitted by tehsildars and local authorities, educational institutions in Alibag, Panvel, Uran, Shrivardhan, Tala, Poladpur and other rain-affected areas will remain closed for students on July 2. 

The administration has advised residents to remain cautious as weather conditions are expected to remain unfavourable over the coming days. 

No Decision Yet on School Holiday for Tomorrow 

While schools have been closed for July 2, the district administration has not announced any decision regarding a holiday for the following day. 

Authorities indicated that any further closure would depend on the intensity of rainfall and updated weather forecasts. If heavy rain continues and conditions remain unsafe, additional announcements may be made after reviewing the situation. 

Parents and students have been advised to rely only on official notifications issued by the district administration for any updates on school operations. 

Teachers Asked to Remain Available for Disaster Management Duties 

Although students have been granted a holiday, the order does not apply to teaching and non-teaching staff. 

The district administration has instructed headmasters, teachers and other school employees to remain available for disaster management-related responsibilities. They have also been directed to comply with any instructions issued by local authorities during the ongoing weather situation. 

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Meanwhile, officials have appealed to residents to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel and follow advisories issued by the administration and the IMD. With heavy rainfall likely to continue over the next several days, authorities are closely monitoring the situation to minimise risks and ensure public safety. 

The IMD's latest forecast indicates that several parts of Raigad could continue to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall through the first week of July, prompting authorities to remain on high alert.

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 02 Jul 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News School Holiday IMD Warnings School Holiday 2026 School Holiday Maharashtra
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