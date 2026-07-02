Dharmendra Pradhan Meets WB Education Ministers, Reviews NEP 2020 Rollout And Education Reforms

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met West Bengal Education Ministers Dipak Barman and Jagannath Chattopadhyay in New Delhi to review the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and discuss measures to strengthen school and higher education across the state.

The meeting centred on expanding educational opportunities, improving institutional quality, and enhancing coordination between the Centre and the West Bengal government. Pradhan underlined the state's significant contribution to India's education ecosystem and said that both governments should work together to accelerate reforms envisioned under the NEP 2020 framework.

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Strengthening school education under NEP 2020

During the discussions, the leaders reviewed several flagship education initiatives aimed at improving access and learning outcomes. Among the key areas of focus were the expansion of PM SHRI Schools, better implementation of Samagra Shiksha, ULLAS and the MERITE Scheme, as well as improving educational access in underserved regions.

"We also discussed strengthening school education through expansion of PM SHRI Schools, effective utilisation of Samagra Shiksha, ULLAS and the MERITE Scheme, and ensuring greater access to quality education in underserved areas," Pradhan said.

The Union minister reiterated that the Centre remains committed to building an inclusive and future-ready education system capable of meeting the aspirations of students across the country.

Focus on higher education and institutional excellence

The meeting also included a review of ongoing higher education reforms through PM-USHA and RUSA. According to Pradhan, these initiatives are expected to enhance institutional excellence while preparing a roadmap that reflects the aspirations of young people in West Bengal.

"Also deliberated on advancing higher education reforms through PM-USHA and RUSA, promoting institutional excellence and preparing a roadmap aligned with the aspirations of Bengal's youth."

Pradhan also highlighted the role of premier institutions in driving educational transformation in the state. These include Visva-Bharati, IIM Calcutta, IIEST Shibpur, IIT Kharagpur, Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Kolkata, IISER Kolkata and NIT Durgapur, which he said can contribute significantly to strengthening the education landscape.

Centre and Bengal pledge cooperation

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Pradhan said discussions on education reforms have gained momentum following the change in government in West Bengal. He added that financial support for innovation and holistic education would be enhanced.

He said, "By expressing confidence in Prime Minister Modi, the people of Bengal have given a massive mandate for change. Those who held the reins of governance in Bengal were unable to fulfil the hopes of Bengal's people..."

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West Bengal Education Minister Jagannath Chattopadhyay said the state government would work in close coordination with the Centre to improve the education system. Meanwhile, Dipak Barman acknowledged that Bengal's education sector had faced challenges in the past and assured full cooperation in efforts to stabilise and strengthen the sector going forward.

The meeting reflected a shared commitment by both governments to advance reforms in line with NEP 2020 while improving the quality, accessibility and overall effectiveness of school and higher education in West Bengal.

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