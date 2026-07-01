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English NewsEducationUP School Chalo Abhiyan 2026: CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Second Phase From Saharanpur

UP School Chalo Abhiyan 2026: CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Second Phase From Saharanpur

UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched the second phase of School Chalo Abhiyan to enrol every eligible child and bring dropouts back to school.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 01 Jul 2026 04:00 PM (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched the second phase of the 'School Chalo Abhiyan' from Saharanpur, marking another step in the state's efforts to ensure that every eligible child is enrolled in school during the new academic session. 

The statewide campaign is aimed at achieving 100 per cent school enrolment while encouraging children who are currently out of school to join the formal education system. Officials said the initiative forms a key part of the government's broader objective of improving access to education alongside overall development. 

The second phase of the campaign was formally launched at the CM Model Composite School in Ismailpur village, where the Chief Minister interacted with students and distributed textbooks, school bags and stationery to support them as they begin the new academic year. 

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Second Phase Focuses on Bringing Every Child to School 

According to officials, this phase of the campaign will prioritise identifying children who are not attending school and ensuring they are admitted to nearby educational institutions. 

The drive will also focus on encouraging students who have dropped out to return to their studies. Alongside enrolment efforts, awareness programmes will be organised to motivate parents about the importance of regular schooling and uninterrupted education for their children. 

Authorities believe that community participation will play an important role in making the campaign successful and reaching children who are yet to be enrolled. 

Textbooks and School Bags Distributed to Students 

During the launch event in Saharanpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed textbooks, school bags and other learning materials to children beginning the new academic session. 

The programme also recognised the contribution of educators, with the district's best-performing headmasters being honoured for their efforts in improving school education and student outcomes. 

The event highlighted the government's emphasis on strengthening the quality of education while ensuring that children have access to essential learning resources. 

Community Participation to Strengthen the Campaign 

Officials said the second phase of the School Chalo Abhiyan will involve elected representatives, School Management Committees and local communities to encourage greater public participation. 

The campaign will not only identify children who are outside the education system but will also create awareness among families about the long-term benefits of education. Bringing dropout students back into classrooms remains one of the major priorities of the initiative. 

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The first phase of the campaign was conducted across Uttar Pradesh between April 1 and April 15. Building on those efforts, the second phase aims to ensure that every eligible child is connected with a school and receives access to quality education. 

Through this initiative, the Uttar Pradesh government hopes to increase enrolment, reduce dropout rates, and make school education more accessible to children across the state, while encouraging greater involvement from parents and local communities. 

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 01 Jul 2026 04:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News School Chalo Abhiyan YOGI ADITYANATH UP School Chalo Abhiyan 2026
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