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HomeEducationRRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 OUT, Here's How To Download

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 OUT, Here's How To Download

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 to be released or the graduate-level CBT 1 examination. Candidates can download the hall ticket from regional RRB websites using login details.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 01:38 PM (IST)

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 for the graduate-level CBT 1 examination. Candidates who applied for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment can now download their hall tickets from their respective regional RRBs or on the official website rrb.digialm.com. 

Candidates will need their login credentials to download the hall ticket from the ficial website. 

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5,810 vacancies across different posts. The positions include 161 posts of Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor, 615 posts of Station Master, 3,416 posts of Goods Train Manager, 921 posts of Junior Accounts Assistant Cum Typist, 638 posts of Senior Clerk Cum Typist, and 59 posts of Traffic Assistant. 

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026: How to Download   

Step 1: Visit the official website of your regional RRB. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026. 

Step 3: Enter your login details on the page that opens. 

Step 4: Submit the information to view your admit card on the screen. 

Step 5: Check all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully and download it. 

Step 6: Take a printout of the admit card and keep it safe for future reference. 

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026: Details to be Checked  

Candidates should carefully review all the details printed on their admit card. If they notice any mistake or incorrect information, they must contact the RRB helpdesk immediately to get it corrected. 

The admit card will include the following information: 

  • Candidate’s name 
  • Roll number / registration number 
  • Date of birth 
  • Category (UR/SC/ST/OBC, etc.) 
  • Exam date and shift 
  • Examination centre address 
  • Candidate’s photograph and signature 
  • Reporting time and duration of the exam 
  • Important instructions for candidates 

About RRB NTPC Exam 2026: 

The RRB NTPC examination will be conducted on March 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, and 27, 2026. The question paper will contain 100 questions in total. These will include 40 questions from General Awareness, 30 from Mathematics, and 30 from General Intelligence and Reasoning. Candidates will have 90 minutes to complete the exam. 

The first stage Computer-Based Test (CBT) will include questions based on the educational standards required for the respective posts. The normalised scores obtained in the first stage CBT will be used to prepare the merit list and shortlist candidates for the second stage CBT. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News RRB NTPC Admit Card 2026 RRB NTPC 2026
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