RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Registration Closes Today For 22,195 Level-1 Posts, Apply Now

HomeEducationRRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Registration Closes Today For 22,195 Level-1 Posts, Apply Now

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 application deadline ends March 9. Apply online for 22,195 Level-1 railway posts at rrbapply.gov.in.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 10:40 AM (IST)

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will close the online application process for RRB Group D Level 1 Recruitment 2026 tomorrow, March 9, 2026. Candidates who wish to apply must complete the registration process before the deadline by visiting the official website at rrbapply.gov.in. 

The recruitment drive is being carried out under CEN 09/2025 to fill 22,195 Group-D Level 1 vacancies in different zones of the Indian Railways. The official notification was released on January 30, 2026, and the online application process started on January 31, 2026. 

Candidates applying for the first time must register by entering their basic details to create a login ID and password. Those who have already completed the registration can simply log in to the portal, fill out the RRB Group D Application Form 2026, upload the necessary documents, and finish the process by paying the required application fee. 

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details 

The recruitment drive covers several Level 1 positions across different departments of the railway system. Some of the key posts included in this recruitment are: 

  • Track Maintainer Grade IV 
  • Pointsman-B 
  • Assistant (S&T) 
  • Assistant (C&W) 
  • Assistant TL & AC 
  • Assistant Operations (Electrical) 
  • Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical) 
  • Assistant Track Machine 

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: How to Apply Online 

Step 1: Visit the official website at rrbapply.gov.in. 

Step 2: Click on the RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 application link. 

Step 3: Register by entering your basic details and create your login credentials. 

Step 4: Log in and complete the application form, then upload the required documents. 

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit the form. 

Step 6: Download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference. 

Direct Link to Register - RRB Group D Recruitment 2026

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Important Dates 

Candidates can check the important dates related to the RRB Group D recruitment process below: 

  • Notification release: January 30, 2026 
  • Online application begins: January 31, 2026 
  • Last date to apply: March 9, 2026 
  • Last date for fee payment: March 11, 2026 
  • Application correction window: March 12 to March 21, 2026 
  • Exam date: To be announced 

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Selection Process 

The recruitment process will take place in several stages, which include: 

  • Computer-Based Test (CBT) 
  • Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 
  • Document Verification 
  • Medical Examination 

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates applying for these posts must have completed Class 10 (Matriculation) or possess an ITI/NAC certificate from a recognised institution. 

Applicants should be between 18 and 33 years of age as of January 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be provided to candidates from reserved categories in accordance with government rules. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Published at : 09 Mar 2026 10:40 AM (IST)
