The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has officially announced the results for multiple recruitment posts, bringing clarity for thousands of candidates awaiting updates. Candidates who appeared for these examinations can now access and download their results directly from the official portal, dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The declared results cover key positions such as Senior Scientific Assistant, PGT (English) under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and TGT (Social Science) Male in the Directorate of Education (DoE).

DSSSB Result 2026 is now OUT, bringing major updates for teaching and technical vacancies in Delhi. Thousands of candidates can finally check their scores online. Access the direct link, marks details, and latest updates here.

DSSSB PGT, TGT & Scientific Assistant Results: Posts Covered

The latest announcement includes results for several important teaching and technical roles. Notably, the marks statement for 2,007 candidates who appeared in the Tier 1 examination for PGT (English) under NDMC had already been made available earlier on the board’s website.

The Tier 1 examinations for these posts were conducted on July 7 and July 11, 2025. The results released now are based on candidates’ performance in these examinations along with the details submitted in their application forms.

How to Check DSSSB Result 2026 at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 1: Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their results online:

Step 2: Visit the official website: dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Step 3: Go to the “Results” section on the homepage

Step 4: Click on the relevant result link for your post

Step 5: View the result displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference

DSSSB Scientific Assistant E-Dossier Update and Next Steps

For the Senior Scientific Assistant positions in the Drugs Control Department, shortlisted candidates were required to submit their "e-dossier" in February 2026. As per the board’s notification, two candidates did not complete this process within the specified deadline, leading to the cancellation of their candidature.

Earlier, the board had also published the marks statement of 69 candidates who appeared for the Tier 1 examination for the same post through the OARS portal.

Result Preparation Criteria Explained

The DSSSB has clarified that the final results have been prepared primarily on the basis of the Tier 1 examination. In addition, the claims and information provided by candidates in their application forms have also been taken into consideration for both PGT (English) and Senior Scientific Assistant posts.

Candidates are advised to carefully review their results and keep track of further updates related to document verification or the next stage of recruitment.

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