HomeEducationCBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam 2026: Key Instructions, Question Paper Pattern And Last-Minute Tips

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam 2026: Key Instructions, Question Paper Pattern And Last-Minute Tips

CBSE Class 12 Maths exam 2026 begins today. Check reporting time, exam pattern, section details, important instructions and last-minute tips.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 09:39 AM (IST)

CBSE Class 12 Math Exam 2026: The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics board examination started today, February 28, at 10:30 am and will continue until 1:30 pm. Students appearing for the exam can find important information here, including reporting time, exam guidelines, likely questions, and the overall paper pattern. 

Throughout the day, this live update will also bring students detailed insights about the exam. Once the test concludes, updates will include a full analysis of the question paper, section-wise difficulty level, reactions from students, expert opinions, and the unofficial answer key. 

Mathematics plays a crucial role for many Class 12 students, particularly those planning to pursue engineering or other competitive academic fields. Because of its importance, students closely follow updates related to the exam schedule, reporting instructions, and expected question trends. 

Before the exam, students can check essential details such as reporting time, exam format, and preparation tips. After the exam ends, coverage will include student feedback, expert evaluation of the paper, and answers to help candidates assess their performance. 

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam 2026: Important Instructions 

According to guidelines issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), students must reach their examination centres at least 30 minutes before the exam begins. 

Students should ensure they arrive on time to avoid any last-minute issues. 

Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination hall after 10:00 am, while the question paper will be distributed at 10:15 am. However, students will only be allowed to start writing their answers from 10:30 am. 

It is mandatory for students to carry their CBSE admit card, school identity card, and necessary stationery. Electronic gadgets such as mobile phones, smartwatches, or tablets are strictly prohibited inside the exam hall. 

CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Paper: Section-Wise Structure 

The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics question paper is generally divided into five sections, each containing different types of questions: 

Section A: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) 

Section B: Very short answer questions 

Section C: Short answer questions 

Section D: Long answer questions 

Section E: Case study-based questions 

This structure is designed to test students’ conceptual clarity, analytical ability, and problem-solving skills. 

CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026: Marking Scheme 

The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics examination carries a total of 100 marks. These marks are divided into two components. 

Students write a theory examination worth 80 marks, while the remaining 20 marks come from internal assessment conducted by their respective schools during the academic year. 

Last-Minute Tips For Students Appearing In CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026: 

  • Students appearing for the exam should quickly revise important concepts and remain calm while attempting the paper. 
  • Quickly revise Accounting for Share Capital, Partnership, Cash Flow Statement, and Financial Statement Analysis. 
  • Double-check calculations in goodwill adjustments, share forfeiture, and depreciation. 
  • Allocate time wisely; don't spend too long on a single question. 
  • Keep key formulas and ratios ready for quick recall. 
  • Read questions carefully and note if internal choice is offered. 
  • Stay calm and confident to avoid silly mistakes. 
  • Carry admit card, school ID, pens, pencil, eraser, geometry box, and a transparent water bottle. 

Students are advised to maintain a steady pace during the exam and carefully review their answers before submitting the paper. 

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 09:39 AM (IST)
Education News CBSE CBSE Board Exam 2026 CBSE Class 12 Mathematics Exam 2026 CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam 2026 CBSE Board Exam 2026 Maths Paper
