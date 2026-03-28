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HomeTrendingDhurandhar 2 Characters Make Debut In Accounts Exam Questions; Paper Goes Viral

Dhurandhar 2 Characters Make Debut In Accounts Exam Questions; Paper Goes Viral

An accounts exam paper featuring characters from Dhurandhar 2 has gone viral online, with three questions using names like Hamza Ali Mazari, Jameel Jamali and Rehman Dakait.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 09:01 AM (IST)
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Dhurandhar: The Revenge, popularly known as Dhurandhar 2, has made its way into classrooms, though not in the way one might expect. The film isn’t being discussed in a debate or essay competition; instead, it has appeared on an accounts exam paper. A social media post showing a question paper inspired by characters from the film has now gone viral online.

Viral Accounts Exam Paper

The question paper features three problems, each using the names of characters played by the film’s star cast.

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Sees Drop On Second Friday; Earns Slightly Over Half Of First Friday

The first question reads: “Jameel Jamali, SP Chaudhary Aslam and Yalina Jamali share profits and losses of the firm equally. SP Chaudhary retires from business. New profit sharing ratio would be: a. 1:1; b. 2:3; c. 7:8 and d. 3:5.”

“Ajay Sanyal, Sushant Bansal are partners in a firm. They admitted Mohhamad Aalam as a new partner. Aalam Bought 1,00,000 as capital and 50,000 for Goodwill. Pass the necessary journal entry,” read the second question. 

The third one, which features Hamza Ali Mazari, Rehman Dakait and Uzair Baloch, are partners in a firm sharing profits in the ratio 2: 2: 1 and the Balance Sheet of the firm. It asked the students to prepare the revaluation A/c, partners’ capital A/cs and Balance Sheet. 

However, one interesting input here caught the attention of many. “Rehman Dakait died on December 5, 2025.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

How Did Social Media Users React To This?

While many dropped laughing emoticons in the comments section of the viral question paper, others attempted it.

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 1100 Cr Mark Despite 56.7% Drop

“Accounting is always interesting,” said one social media user. 

Another added, “Examiner is Dhurandhar paglu.”

“Superb!” commented a third. 

A fourth posted, “Rehman Dakait died on 5th December 2025 the exact date when the movie was released, peak detailing by examiner.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

What movie inspired an accounts exam paper?

The movie 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', also known as 'Dhurandhar 2', inspired an accounts exam paper. The questions used character names from the film.

How were movie characters used in the exam?

The exam questions featured characters from 'Dhurandhar 2' in scenarios related to profit sharing, admitting new partners, and accounting for a deceased partner.

How did social media users react to the exam paper?

Social media users reacted with amusement, with many sharing laughing emoticons. Some also commented on the creativity of the examiner and the 'peak detailing' of the questions.

Was there a specific detail about a character's death in the exam?

Yes, one question stated that the character Rehman Dakait died on December 5, 2025, which social media users noted was the exact release date of the movie.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 09:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar The Revenge
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