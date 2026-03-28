Dhurandhar 2 Characters Make Debut In Accounts Exam Questions; Paper Goes Viral

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Dhurandhar: The Revenge, popularly known as Dhurandhar 2, has made its way into classrooms, though not in the way one might expect. The film isn’t being discussed in a debate or essay competition; instead, it has appeared on an accounts exam paper. A social media post showing a question paper inspired by characters from the film has now gone viral online.

Viral Accounts Exam Paper

The question paper features three problems, each using the names of characters played by the film’s star cast.

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The first question reads: “Jameel Jamali, SP Chaudhary Aslam and Yalina Jamali share profits and losses of the firm equally. SP Chaudhary retires from business. New profit sharing ratio would be: a. 1:1; b. 2:3; c. 7:8 and d. 3:5.”

“Ajay Sanyal, Sushant Bansal are partners in a firm. They admitted Mohhamad Aalam as a new partner. Aalam Bought 1,00,000 as capital and 50,000 for Goodwill. Pass the necessary journal entry,” read the second question.

The third one, which features Hamza Ali Mazari, Rehman Dakait and Uzair Baloch, are partners in a firm sharing profits in the ratio 2: 2: 1 and the Balance Sheet of the firm. It asked the students to prepare the revaluation A/c, partners’ capital A/cs and Balance Sheet.

However, one interesting input here caught the attention of many. “Rehman Dakait died on December 5, 2025.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

How Did Social Media Users React To This?

While many dropped laughing emoticons in the comments section of the viral question paper, others attempted it.

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“Accounting is always interesting,” said one social media user.

Another added, “Examiner is Dhurandhar paglu.”

“Superb!” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “Rehman Dakait died on 5th December 2025 the exact date when the movie was released, peak detailing by examiner.”

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