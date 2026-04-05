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HomeNews‘If They Don’t Make A Deal, I’ll Blow Everything Up’: Trump Sets Tuesday 8 PM ET Deadline For Iran

‘If They Don’t Make A Deal, I’ll Blow Everything Up’: Trump Sets Tuesday 8 PM ET Deadline For Iran

Trump warns Iran he could “blow everything up” if a deal is not reached fast, signalling possible strikes on key infrastructure and escalating tensions.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 12:05 AM (IST)
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US President Donald Trump has warned of sweeping military action against Iran if a deal is not reached quickly, saying he could “blow everything up” and take control of oil assets, according to an interview with Fox News. He later issued a fresh warning on Truth Social, setting “Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time” as a new deadline for action. The announcement follows earlier threats of strikes on key infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if Tehran fails to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump Signals Escalation

While speaking to Fox News, Trump said he is considering drastic action if Iran fails to agree to terms soon. “If they don’t make a deal, and fast, I’m considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil,” he said.

He added that Iran could face widespread infrastructure attacks, stating that “bridges and power plants” across the country could be targeted. Despite the warning, Trump said he believes there is a “good chance” of a deal, even as Iranian officials have rejected claims of active negotiations.

Trump's Series Of Threats

Earlier on Sunday, Trump said Tuesday could see attacks targeting power plants and bridges, signalling a potential escalation.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day… Open the Strait or you’ll be living in hell-just watch,” he wrote, using strong language to underline the warning.

Claims On Arms And Protests

In the same interview with Fox News, Trump claimed that the United States had sent weapons earlier this year to protesters in Iran via Kurdish groups. He said, “We sent them a lot of guns… through the Kurds,” without providing further details on the recipients. He also suggested that the weapons may have been retained by Kurdish groups, raising questions over the claim. 

Who Are The Kurds?

The Kurds are an ethnic group spread across Turkey, Iraq, Iran and Syria, with long-standing demands for greater autonomy. Kurdish groups have played significant roles in regional conflicts and political movements.

In Iran, Kurdish communities have periodically taken part in protests over political and economic issues. Trump’s remarks linking Kurdish groups to arms transfers add a further dimension to the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Apr 2026 08:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
TRUMP Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US Conflict
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