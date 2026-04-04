Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationCBSE Overhaul: Third Language, New Exam Pattern For Classes 9-10 From 2026

CBSE Overhaul: Third Language, New Exam Pattern For Classes 9-10 From 2026

Under the revised framework, a third language will be made mandatory in Class 10 board examinations by 2031, with its introduction beginning from Class 6.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 11:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to introduce significant changes to the school education framework. Several new rules will come into effect from the 2026–27 academic session, aimed at not only strengthening academic learning but also equipping students with new skills.

Under the revised framework, a third language will be made mandatory in Class 10 board examinations by 2031, with its introduction beginning from Class 6. The announcement was made by CBSE officials on Friday.

In addition, the curriculum for Classes 9 and 10 is set to undergo a comprehensive revision, particularly affecting language choices and the examination pattern for core subjects.

Three-Language Requirement For Classes 9-10

As per the new rules, students in Classes 9 and 10 will be required to study three languages. Currently, most students study two languages, typically Hindi and English.

Under the revised system, emphasis will be placed on three languages, of which at least two must be Indian languages. However, the rule will not be implemented immediately for current Class 9–10 students.

R1, R2 And R3 Structure Explained

CBSE has clarified that among the three languages, at least two must be of Indian origin. The three-language formula has been structured into R1, R2 and R3:

R1 (First Language): Students can select any one language from the list provided by CBSE.
R2 (Second Language): This must be different from R1.
R3 (Third Language): This must be different from both R1 and R2.

Two Levels In Mathematics And Science

To reduce academic pressure, CBSE will introduce two levels in Mathematics and Science. While Mathematics already has Basic and Standard levels, a similar structure will now be implemented for Science as well.

Changes In Curriculum And Assessment

The revised curriculum for Classes 9 and 10 will also include internal assessment for Art Education, Vocational Education and Physical Education.

Vocational Education will become a mandatory subject with formal assessment from the 2027–28 academic session. Additionally, Computational Thinking and Artificial Intelligence will be incorporated into the curriculum.

Impact On Students

The changes are expected to benefit students, particularly those aiming to pursue careers in science. However, students who do not wish to study certain subjects as compulsory options will be able to make choices based on their interests, in line with the revised syllabus for Classes 9 and 11.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the new CBSE rules be implemented?

New CBSE rules will come into effect from the 2026-27 academic session. Some changes, like the third language in Class 10 exams, will be phased in by 2031.

Will students in Classes 9 and 10 have to study three languages?

Yes, students in Classes 9 and 10 will be required to study three languages. At least two of these languages must be of Indian origin.

Will Science also have two levels like Mathematics?

Yes, CBSE will introduce two levels for Science, similar to the existing Basic and Standard levels in Mathematics, to reduce academic pressure.

Will Vocational Education be mandatory?

Yes, Vocational Education will become a mandatory subject with formal assessment starting from the 2027-28 academic session.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 04 Apr 2026 11:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
AI Third Language 2026 CBSE Overhaul New Exam Pattern Classes 9-10
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
CBSE Overhaul: Third Language, New Exam Pattern For Classes 9-10 From 2026
CBSE Overhaul: Third Language, New Exam Pattern For Classes 9-10 From 2026
Education
CBSE To Make Third Language Compulsory In Class 10 Boards By 2031, Major Curriculum Shift Announced
CBSE To Make Third Language Compulsory In Class 10 Boards By 2031, Major Curriculum Shift Announced
Education
CBSE Rolls Out New Curriculum: JEE-NEET Prep In Schools, Crackdown On Dummy Schools
CBSE Rolls Out New Curriculum: JEE-NEET Prep In Schools, Crackdown On Dummy Schools
Education
CBSE Issues Advisory On QR Codes In Question Papers Amid Viral Online Claims, Warns Against Misinterpretation
CBSE Issues Advisory On QR Codes In Question Papers Amid Viral Online Claims, Warns Against Misinterpretation
Advertisement

Videos

Strategic Fallout: Iran Claims Major Air Defense Success, US Faces Rising Pressure in Iraq and Beyond
Strait of Hormuz: Indian LPG Tanker Crosses Hormuz Safely Amid Tensions, Supplies Head to India
Missile & Drone Attacks: Iran’s Missile-Drone Barrage Escalates War, Strikes Hit Cities and US Bases
War Alert: US Aircraft Incidents and Iran’s Counterattack Narrative
Strike Alert: Basra Oil Hub Ablaze as Iran Claims US Jet Hits
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Rohit Yadav
Dr Rohit Yadav
OPINION | Petrodollar At Crossroads: War, Oil, And Quiet Reordering Of Global Power
Opinion
Embed widget