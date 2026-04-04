CBSE Overhaul: Third Language, New Exam Pattern For Classes 9-10 From 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to introduce significant changes to the school education framework. Several new rules will come into effect from the 2026–27 academic session, aimed at not only strengthening academic learning but also equipping students with new skills.

Under the revised framework, a third language will be made mandatory in Class 10 board examinations by 2031, with its introduction beginning from Class 6. The announcement was made by CBSE officials on Friday.

In addition, the curriculum for Classes 9 and 10 is set to undergo a comprehensive revision, particularly affecting language choices and the examination pattern for core subjects.

Three-Language Requirement For Classes 9-10

As per the new rules, students in Classes 9 and 10 will be required to study three languages. Currently, most students study two languages, typically Hindi and English.

Under the revised system, emphasis will be placed on three languages, of which at least two must be Indian languages. However, the rule will not be implemented immediately for current Class 9–10 students.

R1, R2 And R3 Structure Explained

CBSE has clarified that among the three languages, at least two must be of Indian origin. The three-language formula has been structured into R1, R2 and R3:

R1 (First Language): Students can select any one language from the list provided by CBSE.

R2 (Second Language): This must be different from R1.

R3 (Third Language): This must be different from both R1 and R2.

Two Levels In Mathematics And Science

To reduce academic pressure, CBSE will introduce two levels in Mathematics and Science. While Mathematics already has Basic and Standard levels, a similar structure will now be implemented for Science as well.

Changes In Curriculum And Assessment

The revised curriculum for Classes 9 and 10 will also include internal assessment for Art Education, Vocational Education and Physical Education.

Vocational Education will become a mandatory subject with formal assessment from the 2027–28 academic session. Additionally, Computational Thinking and Artificial Intelligence will be incorporated into the curriculum.

Impact On Students

The changes are expected to benefit students, particularly those aiming to pursue careers in science. However, students who do not wish to study certain subjects as compulsory options will be able to make choices based on their interests, in line with the revised syllabus for Classes 9 and 11.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI