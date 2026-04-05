Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldIran Shares Khamenei’s 1980 Image At Wreckage Of US Aircraft, Says ‘History Repeats Itself'

Iran Shares Khamenei’s 1980 Image At Wreckage Of US Aircraft, Says ‘History Repeats Itself'

Iran posts ‘History repeats itself’ after Trump threat, shares 1980 Tabas images alongside Isfahan visuals of claimed US aircraft downing.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 10:50 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Iran signalled its response to recent US threats through symbolic messaging, invoking historical parallels with past military confrontations. As tensions rise following warnings from Donald Trump over the Strait of Hormuz and potential strikes on Iranian infrastructure, Tehran highlighted Operation 'Eagle Claw'. The operation, launched on April 24, 1980 becoming a defining moment in the US-Iran tensions. The reference comes as Tehran faces renewed warnings from Donald Trump over the Strait of Hormuz and possible strikes on key infrastructure.

Symbolic Message

Iran’s official handle Iran in India posted “History repeats itself”, referencing Operation Eagle Claw-the failed US military mission in Tabas. The operation, aimed at rescuing hostages, ended in disaster with aircraft destroyed in the desert.

Iran's state media also posted a picture of Ali Khamenei from 1980 at a crash site, reinforcing the historical link. 

Context Of Escalation

Iran has claimed it shot down multiple US aircraft in southern Isfahan, including two C-130 transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters, escalating tensions hours after Trump announced the successful rescue of a US officer whose F-15E fighter jet had earlier been downed over Iranian territory. The assertion, made by an IRGC spokesperson, marks a sharp intensification in hostilities, with both sides projecting conflicting narratives over recent military engagements and rescue operations.

Related Video

Breaking News: US “Mission Impossible” in Iran Amid Drone Clash and Missile Escalation

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 05 Apr 2026 09:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Iran Israel War Iran War Iran US Conflict
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Iran Shares Khamenei’s 1980 Image At Wreckage Of US Aircraft, Says ‘History Repeats Itself'
Iran Responds To Trump, Shares Khamenei’s 1980 Image At US Aircraft Wreckage Site
World
Iran’s Retaliatory Strikes Hit Bahrain, Kuwait Petrochemical Sites, Escalation Warning Issued
Iran’s Retaliatory Strikes Hit Bahrain, Kuwait Petrochemical Sites
World
‘Nawaz Sharif Appreciated His Role In Dhurandhar 2,’ Claims Pakistani Journalist
‘Nawaz Sharif Appreciated His Role In Dhurandhar 2,’ Claims Pakistani Journalist
World
Germany's Religious Landscape Evolves: Mosques, Temples & Synagogues Witness Surge Amid Decline In Churches
Germany's Religious Landscape Evolves: Mosques, Temples & Synagogues Witness Surge Amid Decline In Churches
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: US “Mission Impossible” in Iran Amid Drone Clash and Missile Escalation
High-Risk Operation: US “Mission Impossible” Rescue: Downed F-15 Pilot Saved from Iran
Assam Elections: Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Assam CM in Fiery Election Speech
Middle East conflict: Iran Strikes Bahrain, Kuwait, and Israel as Middle East Conflict Intensifies
US-Iran Tensions: Trump Issues Final Ultimatum to Iran as War Tensions Reach Critical Point
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Is Raghav Chadha Joining PM Modi's Party? Decoding The Growing Rift With Kejriwal
Opinion
Embed widget