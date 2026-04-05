Iran Shares Khamenei’s 1980 Image At Wreckage Of US Aircraft, Says ‘History Repeats Itself'

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Iran signalled its response to recent US threats through symbolic messaging, invoking historical parallels with past military confrontations. As tensions rise following warnings from Donald Trump over the Strait of Hormuz and potential strikes on Iranian infrastructure, Tehran highlighted Operation 'Eagle Claw'. The operation, launched on April 24, 1980 becoming a defining moment in the US-Iran tensions. The reference comes as Tehran faces renewed warnings from Donald Trump over the Strait of Hormuz and possible strikes on key infrastructure.

Symbolic Message

Iran’s official handle Iran in India posted “History repeats itself”, referencing Operation Eagle Claw-the failed US military mission in Tabas. The operation, aimed at rescuing hostages, ended in disaster with aircraft destroyed in the desert.

History repeats itself.

Operation Eagle Claw, a historic US military failure in Iran’s Tabas Desert

April 24, 1980 pic.twitter.com/RY909OWrNI — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) April 5, 2026

Iran's state media also posted a picture of Ali Khamenei from 1980 at a crash site, reinforcing the historical link.

#BREAKING

Top: Wreckage of US aircraft in Tabas, east-central Iran, 1980



🔺 Down: Wreckage of US aircraft in southern Isfahan, 2026 pic.twitter.com/IzSd09svtJ — Tehran Times (@TehranTimes79) April 5, 2026

Context Of Escalation

Iran has claimed it shot down multiple US aircraft in southern Isfahan, including two C-130 transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters, escalating tensions hours after Trump announced the successful rescue of a US officer whose F-15E fighter jet had earlier been downed over Iranian territory. The assertion, made by an IRGC spokesperson, marks a sharp intensification in hostilities, with both sides projecting conflicting narratives over recent military engagements and rescue operations.