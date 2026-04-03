New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has unveiled a significant curriculum overhaul that will gradually introduce a compulsory third language in the Class 10 board examinations by 2031. Beginning with the 2026–27 academic session, students from Class 6 onwards will be required to study an additional language, marking a major shift in school education.

The move aligns with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which promotes multilingual learning up to Class 10. Currently, students study only two languages, but the new framework aims to expand linguistic proficiency and strengthen Indian language education.

Third Language Rollout Begins From Class 6

Under the revised structure, the third language (R3) will be introduced at the Class 6 level starting this academic session. However, it will not immediately apply to Class 9 students. CBSE Chairman Rahul Singh clarified the phased approach, stating, “R3 level textbooks will be introduced in Class 6 this year. They will write their board exams in 2031, and that’s when the entire scheme will change, and the three-language formula will be entirely implemented,” he said at the launch of the CBSE’s new secondary school curriculum.

This gradual implementation ensures that the first batch affected by the new system will appear for their Class 10 board exams in 2031.

English May Be Treated as a Foreign Language

According to sources, the updated curriculum could limit students to studying only one foreign language. As English is expected to be classified under this category, students may not be able to opt for both English and another foreign language simultaneously in the board exams. The framework emphasises learning at least two Indian languages as part of the three-language formula.

Learning resources for the third language are likely to be made available online soon, helping schools and students transition smoothly.

New Subjects and Skill-Based Education Introduced

The curriculum also expands beyond languages by making art education, vocational education, and physical education compulsory for Classes 9 and 10. While art and physical education will continue to be assessed internally, vocational education will become a mandatory subject with formal evaluation from the 2027–28 academic session.

In addition, computational thinking and artificial intelligence are being integrated into the curriculum. Initially introduced as modules with internal assessments, these subjects will become part of the Class 10 board examinations by 2029.

Dual-Level System in Maths and Science

CBSE is also introducing a two-tier system in Mathematics and Science from Class 9. Students will have the option to choose an advanced level, which includes additional content and a separate 25-mark examination.

This system is designed to help students identify their strengths and pursue subjects at a deeper level without affecting their overall scores.

The new curriculum, aligned with NEP 2020, provides a roadmap for school education reforms up to 2031, with a focus on flexibility, skill development, and holistic learning.

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