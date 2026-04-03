CBSE Rolls Out New Curriculum: JEE-NEET Prep In Schools, Crackdown On Dummy Schools

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced major curriculum reforms for Classes 9 and 10, set to be implemented from the 2026–27 academic session. The move aims to curb the rising trend of dummy schools and reduce students’ dependence on coaching institutes by strengthening school-based learning.

Under the revamped structure, CBSE plans to integrate competitive exam preparation such as JEE and NEET within the school system itself, making classroom learning more practical and aligned with real-world requirements.

Third Language to Be Mandatory from Class 6

The reforms are aligned with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2023, focusing on conceptual understanding, skills, and application-based learning rather than rote memorisation.

A key highlight is the implementation of the three-language formula. From the 2026–27 session, a third language will be compulsory from Class 6 and gradually extended to Class 10 by 2030–31. Students will need to study at least two Indian languages and must pass language subjects to be eligible for Class 10 board exams. However, exemptions will be provided for students with disabilities.

CBSE Chairperson Rahul Singh stated that the framework is still evolving and will be refined based on feedback. The board believes these reforms will make school education more competitive and reduce the dependency on dummy schooling.

Advanced-Level Option in Maths and Science

CBSE is also introducing a dual-level system in Mathematics and Science from Class 9. Students will have the option to choose between standard and advanced levels.

While all students will appear for a common paper, those opting for the advanced level will take an additional 25-mark exam featuring higher-order thinking and analytical questions. These marks will not be added to the overall percentage but will be reflected separately in the marksheet as an indicator of proficiency.

From 2028 onwards, students will be allowed to opt for two advanced subjects.

AI and Computational Thinking to Become Core Subjects

To promote technology-driven learning, CBSE is bringing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computational Thinking into the mainstream curriculum.

These subjects will be taught through activity-based methods from Classes 3 to 8. From the 2027–28 session, they will be introduced as formal subjects at the secondary level, with board-level assessment expected to begin by 2029.

Bagless Days, Light Timetable and Skill-Based Learning

The board is also emphasising interdisciplinary education. New subjects such as “Individual in Society” for Class 9 and Environmental Education for Class 10 will be introduced.

Vocational training, local skills, and work-based education will become part of the curriculum. Schools have been directed to implement bagless days and lighter timetables to reduce academic pressure and enhance learning outcomes.

Art education, physical education, and student well-being will now be treated as core components of learning.

New Assessment Pattern with Focus on Application-Based Questions

CBSE is restructuring its evaluation system to make it more holistic. Internal assessment will be divided into four equal components: periodic tests, multiple assessments, portfolio work, and subject enrichment.

In board examinations, nearly 50% of the questions will be based on case studies, data analysis, and application, marking a significant shift towards competency-based evaluation.

The impact of these changes is expected to be visible in the 2028 board examinations.

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