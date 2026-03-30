The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has officially declared the PCS 2024 Final Result, marking a significant milestone in the state’s recruitment process. A total of 932 candidates have been selected, bringing a new batch of officers into key administrative roles across the state. Candidates can check their scores at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Direct Link To Check – UPPSC PCS 2024 Final Result

Check the direct link, topper list and key updates here.

UPPSC PCS 2024 Topper List: Neha Panchal Secures Rank 1

This year’s results once again highlight the strong performance of women candidates. Neha Panchal has secured the top rank, followed by Ananya Trivedi in second place and Abhay Pratap Singh in third. The presence of two women in the top three ranks stands as a strong example of women’s empowerment.

932 Candidates Selected Against 947 Vacancies: Full Details

According to UPPSC Secretary Ashok Kumar, the recruitment drive aimed to fill 947 vacancies, out of which 932 candidates have been declared successful. The remaining 15 posts could not be filled due to a lack of suitable candidates.

Selected candidates will be appointed to 24 key positions, including roles such as SDM, DSP, and Block Development Officer (BDO).

In terms of gender representation:

6 women and 4 men are in the top 10

13 women and 7 men are in the top 20

Candidates can check their results on the official website: uppsc.up.nic.in.

UPPSC PCS Selection Process 2024: Exam Dates, Interview Timeline

The UPPSC PCS 2024 selection process was rigorous and conducted in multiple stages.

The main examination was held from June 29 to July 2, 2025, across centres in Prayagraj and Lucknow, with 13,776 candidates appearing.

The mains result was announced on February 4, 2026, shortlisting 2,719 candidates for interviews.

The interview process took place between February 16 and March 23, 2026, during which 21 candidates did not appear.

Court Intervention and Transparency in Process

During the recruitment process, certain legal matters arose. Following petitions filed in the High Court, two additional candidates were allowed to appear for interviews on March 20, 2026, as per court orders.

The commission stated that it complied fully with judicial directions and ensured that the entire selection process was completed within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining transparency.

Vacancies Carried Forward

Out of the total vacancies:

1 post of Vyavasthadhikari

14 posts of Vyavasthapak

remained unfilled due to the non-availability of suitable candidates. As per rules, these vacancies will be carried forward to the next recruitment cycle.

Important Instructions for Selected Candidates

The commission has clarified that selection for the Jail Superintendent (Upkarapal) post has been made solely based on the written examination.

Candidates whose names are marked with ‘PROV’ (Provisional) need not worry but must submit their original documents within the stipulated time. Failure to do so may lead to the cancellation of their candidature.

Additionally, details regarding marks obtained and post-wise cut-offs will be uploaded soon on the official website.

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