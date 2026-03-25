MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The wait is finally over! The Rajya Shiksha Kendra is set to declare the MP Board Class 5 and 8 Result 2026 today, March 25. Over 10 lakh students can check their results online via the direct link at rskmp.in starting at 11:30 AM.

The results will be announced through a press conference beginning at 11:00 AM, after which the online result link will be activated for students to check their scorecards.

Direct Link to Check MP Board Result 2026 at rskmp.in

Students, along with their parents or guardians, can access the results on the official website of Rajya Shiksha Kendra at rskmp.in. To view the result, candidates will need to enter their roll number or Samagra ID.

How to Check MP Class 5 and 8 Result 2026 Online

Students can check their results online by visiting the official website and entering their login details. Follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Rajya Shiksha Kendra website at rskmp.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “Class 5 Result 2026” or “Class 8 Result 2026”.

Step 3: Enter your roll number or Samagra ID in the required field.

Step 4: Your results will be displayed on the screen. Check all the details carefully and download the marksheet for future use.

Details Mentioned on MP Board Marksheet 2026

Once downloaded, students should verify the following details on their MP Board result sheet:

Student’s Name

Father’s and Mother’s Name

Roll Number and Samagra ID

Subject-wise Marks Obtained

Total Percentage

Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

What After MP Board Result 2026? Revaluation & Supplementary

Students who pass the examinations will receive their original marksheets from their respective schools in the coming weeks. Those who wish to apply for re-evaluation or appear for supplementary exams should note that the Rajya Shiksha Kendra will soon release the application schedule.

Note: On the day of the result announcement, the website may run slowly due to heavy traffic. Students are advised to stay patient and use a stable internet connection while checking their results.

MP Board 5th, 8th Exam 2026 Date and Time

The Class 5 examinations were conducted from 20 February to 26 February 2026, while the Class 8 examination was held on 28 February 2026. All exams took place in a single shift from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM.

This year, more than 10 lakh students appeared for the Class 5 and Class 8 board examinations across Madhya Pradesh. Students are advised to stay tuned for the latest updates on the result link, release time, and step-by-step process to check their scores.

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