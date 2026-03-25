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HomeEducationResultsMP Board Class 5, 8 Result 2026: RSKMP Scorecards At rskmp.in, Previous Year Trends, Pass Percentage & Key Updates

MP Board Class 5, 8 Result 2026: RSKMP Scorecards At rskmp.in, Previous Year Trends, Pass Percentage & Key Updates

MP Board Class 5, 8 Result 2026 to be declared today at 1 PM. Check RSKMP scorecards at rskmp.in via direct link. Get steps, stats and latest updates.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 12:05 PM (IST)

RSKMP Class 5, 8 Results 2026: The MP Board Class 5 and 8 Result 2026 will now be declared today at 1:30 PM, as per the latest update on the official website. Lakhs of students across Madhya Pradesh are eagerly waiting for their scores on the RSKMP portal. 

Earlier scheduled for 11 AM, the result timing has been revised, with the direct link set to go live soon at rskmp.in. Stay tuned for the latest updates, pass percentage, and key highlights. 

Direct Link To Check - MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2026

Along with the result declaration, authorities are expected to release important data such as the total number of candidates registered and appeared, overall pass percentage, and details of top-performing students. Updates regarding re-evaluation and supplementary examinations may also be shared during the announcement. 

MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 OUT: Where to Check RSKMP Scorecards 

Students who appeared for the examinations can check and download their results online through the official website at rskmp.in. It is advisable to keep login details ready to avoid last-minute delays. 

How to Download MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2026 Marksheet 

Students can follow these simple steps to access their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website at rskmp.in 

Step 2: Click on the link for MP Board Class 5 or Class 8 Result 2026 on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your Samagra ID or roll number along with the required details.

Step 4: Submit the information to view your result.

Step 5: Download the marksheet and keep a copy for future reference.

RSKMP 5th, 8th Result 2025 Previous Year Statistics:   

The previous year’s data provides insight into overall performance trends: 

Students Participated: Government Schools (RSKMP) – 6,72,020; Non-Government Schools – 4,42,846; Registered Madrasas – 3,095; Overall Total – 11,17,961 

Students Qualified (Passed): Government Schools (RSKMP) – 6,26,613; Non-Government Schools – 4,04,377; Registered Madrasas – 2,378; Overall Total – 10,36,368 

Pass Percentage (This Year): Government Schools (RSKMP) – 93.24%; Non-Government Schools – 91.99%; Registered Madrasas – 76.83%; Overall Total – 92.70% 

MP Board Result 2026: Key Highlights 

Last year’s Class 8 results reflected a strong performance across categories: 

Government Schools: Students Appeared – 7,46,539; Students Passed – 6,65,416; Pass Percentage – 89.13% 

Non-Government Schools: Students Appeared – 4,19,957; Students Passed – 3,85,235; Pass Percentage – 91.73% 

Madrasas: Students Appeared – 2,370; Students Passed – 1,605; Pass Percentage – 67.72% 

Overall Total: Students Appeared – 11,68,866; Students Passed – 10,52,256; Pass Percentage – 90.02% 

Education Loan Information:
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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News MP Board Class 5th 8th Result 2026 MP Board Class 8 Result 2026 MP Board Class 5 Result 2026 RSKMP Scorecard
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