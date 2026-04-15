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HomeEducationResultsCBSE 10th Result 2026 OUT Anytime Soon: Check Scorecard Direct Link At cbse.gov.in, UMANG & DigiLocker

CBSE 10th Result 2026 OUT Anytime Soon: Check Scorecard Direct Link At cbse.gov.in, UMANG & DigiLocker

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 expected soon. Check scorecard via cbse.gov.in, UMANG app and DigiLocker with direct link and easy steps.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 11:38 AM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 Result 2026 anytime soon, keeping lakhs of students on edge. Once released, candidates will be able to access their scorecards online through the official websites, including cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. 

Although the board has not confirmed an official result date yet, updates on digital platforms like the UMANG app indicate that the declaration is imminent. Students are advised to regularly monitor official portals and trusted platforms for real-time updates regarding the result announcement. 

CBSE Issues Advisory on Fake News Around Results 

Ahead of the result declaration, CBSE has cautioned students, parents, and media organisations against circulating unverified information related to exams and results. The board has stressed that only official announcements should be considered reliable to ensure transparency and credibility in the examination process. 

This move comes as misinformation often spreads rapidly during result season, creating confusion among candidates. Students are therefore encouraged to depend solely on official sources for accurate updates. 

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Online 

Students can follow these simple steps to access their results once released: 

Step 1: Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 result link on the homepage 

Step 3: Log in using credentials such as registration number and date of birth 

Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen 

Step 5: Download and save the CBSE Class 10 result for future use 

Note: Candidates should verify all details mentioned in the marksheet carefully after downloading it. 

Check CBSE Result 2026 Easily via UMANG App 

The UMANG app has emerged as a convenient alternative for students to check their results without facing website slowdowns. During peak traffic, when official portals may lag due to heavy user load, the app offers a smoother experience. 

Students can download the app, log in using their mobile number, and search for CBSE services. By selecting the Class 10 Result 2026 option and entering details like roll number, school number, and admit card ID, they can instantly view and download their marks. 

Digital Marksheet Available on DigiLocker 

CBSE will also make digital marksheets available through DigiLocker. These digitally verified documents can be used for immediate academic purposes, such as admissions. 

The online marksheet is provisional in nature, while original certificates will be issued later by respective schools. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 11:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Result 2026 CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 CBSE 10th Result 2026 CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Today CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Online
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