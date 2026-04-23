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HomeEducationResultsUP Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: UPMSP Class 10 Result Declared At upmsp.edu.in, Direct Link To Check Here

UP Board 10th Result 2026 OUT: UPMSP Class 10 Result Declared At upmsp.edu.in, Direct Link To Check Here

UP Board 10th Result 2026 OUT LIVE: UP Board 10th Result 2026 declared at upmsp.edu.in. Check UPMSP Class 10 scores, topper list, direct link, and download marksheet online.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 04:25 PM (IST)

UP Board 10th Result 2026 OUT LIVE: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced the Class 10 results today, April 23, 2026, at 4 PM. Along with the results, the board has also released the list of toppers. Students can access and download their scorecards from the official website, upmsp.edu.in. 

With nearly 52 lakh students waiting for their results, the official websites may slow down due to heavy traffic. In such a situation, students can also check their results on abplive.com/education — CLICK HERE. 

The marksheets available online are provisional. Students will have to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools at a later date, which will be notified soon. 

Direct Link To Check - UP Board Result 2026 Via abplive.com 

Where to Check UP Board Result 2026? 

Students can view their results on the official websites: 

  • upmsp.edu.in 
  • upresults.nic.in 

ALSO READ: UP Board Result 2026: Website Slow? Check Scores via SMS & DigiLocker Easily

How to Check UP Board Result 2026? 

Step 1: Visit the UP Board's official website, upmsp.edu.in. 

Step 2: Click on the link for “UP Board Class 10th Result 2026” 

Step 3: Enter the required details, such as your roll number and registration number. 

Step 4: Submit the details, and your result will appear on the screen. 

Step 5: Download the provisional mark sheet for future reference. 

Direct Link To Check - UP Board Result 2026 (Official Website)

NOTE: Once the results are downloaded, students should promptly start preparing for Class 11 admissions, as seats tend to fill up quickly after the announcement. 

ALSO READ: UP Board Result 2026: Rs 1 Lakh Cash, Laptops For Toppers, Check Full List Of Incentives

UP Board Class 10th Result 2026: Hybrid System Introduced For Accuracy 

This year, the Board implemented a hybrid system in select districts, blending manual tabulation with digital mark uploads to minimise errors and enhance transparency in the results process.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 04:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP Board 10th Result 2026 UPMSP UP Board 10th Result 2026 Up Board Result 2026 Live Up Board 10th Result 2026 Marksheet Up Baord 10th Result Declared
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