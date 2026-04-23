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HomeEducationResultsKarnataka SSLC 10th Result 2026 Declared At karresults.nic.in, Direct Link To Check Here

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2026 Declared At karresults.nic.in, Direct Link To Check Here

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 declared at karresults.nic.in. Check Class 10 marks, download scorecard, and access the direct link to view your result online.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 12:13 PM (IST)

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the result for Class 10 SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Examinations today at a press conference in Bengaluru. The Karnataka SSLC 10th results are available on the websites at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in and results.digilocker.gov.in. 

More than 9 lakh students had registered for the SSLC examinations this year, while over 8 lakh candidates appeared for the exams conducted across the state.

Direct Link to Check - Karnataka SSLC Result 2026

Official Websites to Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 

Students can access and download their KSEAB SSLC 2026 marks card from the following official websites: 

  • karresults.nic.in 
  • kseab.karnataka.gov.in 

How to Download Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 

Follow these simple steps to check and download your Class 10 result: 

Step 1: Visit the official website: karresults.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the link for “SSLC Result 2026” 

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth 

Step 4: Click on the submit button 

Step 5: Your Karnataka SSLC marks card will be displayed on the screen 

Step 6: Download and save it for future reference 

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Students to Receive Marks, Not Grades for Third Language 

High Court Directs No Change in Evaluation System for Current Academic Year 

The Karnataka High Court has clarified that SSLC students will be awarded marks, not grades, for the third language in the current academic year. The court stated that any changes to exam rules, including shifts in the grading system, can only be applied from the next academic session. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 12:04 PM (IST)
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