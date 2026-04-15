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HomeEducationResultsCBSE 10th Result 2026: Class 10 Marksheets Releasing Today On cbse.gov.in? Here's What Officials Said

CBSE 10th Result 2026: Class 10 Marksheets Releasing Today On cbse.gov.in? Here's What Officials Said

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 expected soon. Check direct link, official websites, steps to download marksheet, and DigiLocker latest update.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 08:35 AM (IST)

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 shortly, although the board has not yet confirmed an official date or time. With lakhs of students eagerly waiting, speculation around the release has intensified across platforms. 

Students will be able to access their scorecards online once the results are declared. To check their marksheets, candidates must log in using their credentials on the official portals. 

Reports suggest that more than 25 lakh students are awaiting the outcome this year. Meanwhile, updates from DigiLocker indicate that the results will be released soon. A separate post from the UMANG app has also hinted that the CBSE Class 10 results will be available “soon,” adding to the growing anticipation among students. 

Here’s how to check your marksheet instantly and avoid last-minute rush.

Official Websites to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 

Once released, students can access their results through multiple official platforms. These include cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and umang.gov.in. Due to heavy traffic during peak hours, it is advisable to keep checking alternative platforms for quicker access. 

How to Download CBSE 10th Marksheet Step-by-Step 

Step 1: Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 result link available on the homepage 

Step 3: Enter required login details such as registration number and date of birth 

Step 4: Submit the information to view the result 

Step 5: Download and save the marksheet for future reference 

It is recommended to keep login credentials ready in advance to avoid delays on result day. 

CBSE Two-Board System: Key Rules for Students 

The board has introduced a two-exam system for Class 10 students. The upcoming second examination is optional and allows candidates to improve their scores. It is scheduled to be conducted between May 15 and June 1, 2026, with no change in the syllabus. 

Under this scheme, students can opt to improve marks in up to three subjects. Those who fail in two subjects will fall under the compartment category and can reappear in the second exam. However, students who fail or skip three or more subjects will not be eligible and must appear again in 2027. 

CBSE Result 2026: Previous Year Pass Percentage & Trends 

The CBSE Class 10 examinations this year witnessed massive participation, with 25,08,319 students registered. Among them, 14,08,546 were boys and 10,99,773 were girls. The exams were conducted across 8,075 centres covering 83 subjects nationwide. 

Looking at last year’s data, the board declared the results on May 13, 2025. Out of 23,71,939 students who appeared, 22,21,636 cleared the exam, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 93.66%. This consistent performance trend highlights the scale and efficiency of the CBSE evaluation process. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 08:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 CBSE 10th Result 2026 CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Today CBSE 10th Result 2026 Today
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