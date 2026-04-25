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HomeEducationResultsUK Board 12th Result 2026 OUT: UBSE Class 12 Scores Declared At ubse.uk.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here

UK Board 12th Result 2026 OUT: UBSE Class 12 Scores Declared At ubse.uk.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here

UK Board 12th Result 2026 declared today. Check UBSE Class 12 scores via direct link at ubse.uk.gov.in using roll number. Fast updates here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 10:16 AM (IST)

Uttarakhand Board 12th Result 2026, ubse.uk.gov.in LIVE: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the Class 12 Result 2026 today, April 25, at 10 AM. Students who appeared for the board examinations can now check their scores online via the official websites at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in. 

Apart from the official portals, candidates can also access their marksheets through DigiLocker and the UMANG app, offering multiple options to avoid delays due to heavy traffic. To view the result, students need to enter their roll number on the login page. 

Direct Link To Check - UK Board Result 2026 Via uk12.abplive.com

It is important to note that the online scorecard is provisional. While it provides immediate access to marks, the original marksheets and certificates will be issued later by schools. 

How to Check UK Board Class 12 Result 2026 Online 

Students can follow these simple steps to download their result: 

Step 1: Visit the official website: ubse.uk.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 12 Result 2026 

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the required field 

Step 4: Submit the details 

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Download and save the marksheet for future reference 

Direct Link To Check - UK Board Class 12 Result 2026 (Official Website)

Keeping a copy of the provisional marksheet is useful, but it will not replace the official documents required for admission. 

UK Board Result 2026 Live Updates: Captcha Issues and Solutions 

During result announcements, students often face problems with captcha verification, especially when websites are under heavy load. If the captcha is unclear or not loading properly, refreshing the page or switching to another browser can help. 

Many portals now include an audio captcha feature, making it easier for users to proceed without visual difficulty. 

The official websites may slow down due to heavy traffic. In such a situation, students can also check their results on abplive.com/education — CLICK HERE 

Details Mentioned on UBSE Class 12 Scorecard 

After downloading the result, students must carefully check all the information mentioned on their marksheet. The provisional scorecard typically includes: 

  • Student’s name 
  • Roll number 
  • Subject-wise marks 
  • Total marks obtained 
  • Result status (Pass/Fail) 

In case of any discrepancy, students should immediately inform their school authorities or contact the board for correction. 

Revaluation, Re-Checking, and Verification Process 

Students who are not satisfied with their marks have the option to apply for re-checking or revaluation. The application process will be conducted online within a specified time window announced by the board. 

It must be noted that only theory paper marks are eligible for re-evaluation. Marks awarded for practical exams and internal assessments cannot be challenged under this process. 

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UK Board 12th Result 2026 Uk Board Class 12th Result Live Uttrakhand Board Class 12th Result Live Uttarakhand Board 12th Result 2026
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