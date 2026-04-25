Uttarakhand Board 12th Result 2026, ubse.uk.gov.in LIVE: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has announced the Class 12 Result 2026 today, April 25, at 10 AM. Students who appeared for the board examinations can now check their scores online via the official websites at ubse.uk.gov.in and uaresults.nic.in.

Apart from the official portals, candidates can also access their marksheets through DigiLocker and the UMANG app, offering multiple options to avoid delays due to heavy traffic. To view the result, students need to enter their roll number on the login page.

Direct Link To Check - UK Board Result 2026 Via uk12.abplive.com

It is important to note that the online scorecard is provisional. While it provides immediate access to marks, the original marksheets and certificates will be issued later by schools.

How to Check UK Board Class 12 Result 2026 Online

Students can follow these simple steps to download their result:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ubse.uk.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 12 Result 2026

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the required field

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save the marksheet for future reference

Direct Link To Check - UK Board Class 12 Result 2026 (Official Website)

Keeping a copy of the provisional marksheet is useful, but it will not replace the official documents required for admission.

UK Board Result 2026 Live Updates: Captcha Issues and Solutions

During result announcements, students often face problems with captcha verification, especially when websites are under heavy load. If the captcha is unclear or not loading properly, refreshing the page or switching to another browser can help.

Many portals now include an audio captcha feature, making it easier for users to proceed without visual difficulty.

The official websites may slow down due to heavy traffic. In such a situation, students can also check their results on abplive.com/education — CLICK HERE.

Details Mentioned on UBSE Class 12 Scorecard

After downloading the result, students must carefully check all the information mentioned on their marksheet. The provisional scorecard typically includes:

Student’s name

Roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total marks obtained

Result status (Pass/Fail)

In case of any discrepancy, students should immediately inform their school authorities or contact the board for correction.

Revaluation, Re-Checking, and Verification Process

Students who are not satisfied with their marks have the option to apply for re-checking or revaluation. The application process will be conducted online within a specified time window announced by the board.

It must be noted that only theory paper marks are eligible for re-evaluation. Marks awarded for practical exams and internal assessments cannot be challenged under this process.

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