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HomeEducationCBSE 10th Toppers List 2026: No Toppers List To Be Declared? Check Merit Policy & Past Top Performers

CBSE 10th Toppers List 2026: No Toppers List To Be Declared? Check Merit Policy & Past Top Performers

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 is expected soon. No official toppers list will be released. Check merit policy, past toppers & result update details.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 09:16 AM (IST)

CBSE 10th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 soon on its official website. With lakhs of students awaiting their scores, attention has also turned towards the toppers list. However, as per the board’s established policy, CBSE will not publish an official list of toppers this year as well. 

Students can access their results online using their login credentials once the result link is activated. Last year, the results were declared on May 13, with an overall pass percentage of 93.66 per cent. The CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 17 to March 11. 

CBSE Toppers List 2026: Why No Official Rankings 

CBSE has continued its policy of not releasing the Class 10 toppers list since 2020. This step was introduced to minimise academic pressure and discourage unhealthy competition among students. 

Instead of ranking students publicly, the board recognises high achievers by awarding merit certificates. These are given to the top 0.1% of students in each subject, ensuring that academic excellence is acknowledged without creating a competitive hierarchy. 

Students will still be able to check their results through official platforms such as cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker, and UMANG once the results are announced. 

CBSE Class 10 Toppers 2025: Top Scorers and Percentages 

Although CBSE does not release an official toppers list, data from last year highlights several high-performing students who secured exceptional scores. 

  • Ayan Dutta – 100% 
  • Thakur Rudra Pratap – 99.8% 
  • Shriya Sethi Mazumdar – 99.8% 
  • Anureet Kaur – 99.6% 
  • Sarvesh Prakash – 99.6% 
  • Samreet Vashishth – 99.6% 
  • Shreeti Bhawsar – 99.6% 
  • Tanvi Garg – 99.4% 
  • Vaishnavi Pratap – 99.4% 
  • Prince Gupta – 99.2% 
  • Sanvi Yadav – 99.2% 
  • Vaibhavi Tandon – 99.2% 
  • Divyansh – 99.2% 
  • Nishant Badgujar – 99.2% 
  • Aanchal Agarwal – 99.2% 
  • Swantan Kashyap – 99.2% 
  • Piyansh – 99.2% 
  • Anwesha Sattarthy – 99.2% 

Region-Wise High Performers in CBSE 2025 

  • Nandini Yadav (Mathura) – 495 marks (99%) 
  • Yuvraj Kumar (West Bengal) – 493 marks (98.6%) 
  • Shaurya Shukla – 492 marks (98.4%) 
  • Ryan Thakur – 492 marks (98.4%) 
  • Saksham Gupta – 492 marks (98.4%) 
  • Santosh Sakyasingh Pradhan – 490 marks 
  • Sabita Mondal – 488 marks 
  • Rakesh Pallagani – 486 marks 
  • Kaustubh Kesarwani – 486 marks 
  • Mehtaab Singh – 481 marks 
  • Aditya Mantri – top regional performer 
  • Qudsiya Khan – top regional performer 
  • Rajat Singh – top regional performer 
  • Yuvraj Sengupta – top regional performer 

CBSE Region-Wise Pass Percentage Trends (2025) 

  • Delhi Region – 95.14% overall pass percentage 
  • Delhi-West – 95.24% pass percentage 
  • Delhi-East – 95.07% pass percentage 
  • Foreign Schools – 98.57% pass percentage 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 09:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 CBSE 10th Result 2026 CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Today CBSE 10th Toppers List 2026
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