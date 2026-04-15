CBSE 10th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 soon on its official website. With lakhs of students awaiting their scores, attention has also turned towards the toppers list. However, as per the board’s established policy, CBSE will not publish an official list of toppers this year as well.

Students can access their results online using their login credentials once the result link is activated. Last year, the results were declared on May 13, with an overall pass percentage of 93.66 per cent. The CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 17 to March 11.

CBSE Toppers List 2026: Why No Official Rankings

CBSE has continued its policy of not releasing the Class 10 toppers list since 2020. This step was introduced to minimise academic pressure and discourage unhealthy competition among students.

Instead of ranking students publicly, the board recognises high achievers by awarding merit certificates. These are given to the top 0.1% of students in each subject, ensuring that academic excellence is acknowledged without creating a competitive hierarchy.

Students will still be able to check their results through official platforms such as cbse.gov.in, DigiLocker, and UMANG once the results are announced.

CBSE Class 10 Toppers 2025: Top Scorers and Percentages

Although CBSE does not release an official toppers list, data from last year highlights several high-performing students who secured exceptional scores.

Ayan Dutta – 100%

Thakur Rudra Pratap – 99.8%

Shriya Sethi Mazumdar – 99.8%

Anureet Kaur – 99.6%

Sarvesh Prakash – 99.6%

Samreet Vashishth – 99.6%

Shreeti Bhawsar – 99.6%

Tanvi Garg – 99.4%

Vaishnavi Pratap – 99.4%

Prince Gupta – 99.2%

Sanvi Yadav – 99.2%

Vaibhavi Tandon – 99.2%

Divyansh – 99.2%

Nishant Badgujar – 99.2%

Aanchal Agarwal – 99.2%

Swantan Kashyap – 99.2%

Piyansh – 99.2%

Anwesha Sattarthy – 99.2%

Region-Wise High Performers in CBSE 2025

Nandini Yadav (Mathura) – 495 marks (99%)

Yuvraj Kumar (West Bengal) – 493 marks (98.6%)

Shaurya Shukla – 492 marks (98.4%)

Ryan Thakur – 492 marks (98.4%)

Saksham Gupta – 492 marks (98.4%)

Santosh Sakyasingh Pradhan – 490 marks

Sabita Mondal – 488 marks

Rakesh Pallagani – 486 marks

Kaustubh Kesarwani – 486 marks

Mehtaab Singh – 481 marks

Aditya Mantri – top regional performer

Qudsiya Khan – top regional performer

Rajat Singh – top regional performer

Yuvraj Sengupta – top regional performer

CBSE Region-Wise Pass Percentage Trends (2025)

Delhi Region – 95.14% overall pass percentage

Delhi-West – 95.24% pass percentage

Delhi-East – 95.07% pass percentage

Foreign Schools – 98.57% pass percentage

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