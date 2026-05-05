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HomeEducationHaryana Board 12th Result 2026 Shortly, Know Expected Date And How To Check

Haryana Board 12th Result 2026 Shortly, Know Expected Date And How To Check

HBSE Class 12 result 2026 expected between May 12–15. Check direct link, steps, SMS method, and key details to download marksheet.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 05 May 2026 01:32 PM (IST)

The Board of School Education Haryana is likely to announce the HBSE Class 12 results for 2026 between May 12 and May 15. Students will be able to check their results on the official website, bseh.org.in. 

Once the results are declared, candidates can view their scores by entering their roll number and name on the website. 

HBSE Chairman Pavan Kumar Sharma shared this tentative timeline during a visit to evaluation centres in Rohtak. However, the exact date and time are yet to be confirmed. The results will first be announced at a press conference, after which the online link will be activated for students to access their marks. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Issues Strict Warning To Schools Over Class 6 Third Language Implementation, May 31 Deadline Announced

Ways to Check Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2026 

Students can access their HBSE Class 12 results through the following methods: 

  • Official website: Visit bseh.org.in and enter your roll number to view your result 
  • SMS: Type RESULTHB10 (space) ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263 
  • DigiLocker: Check your result on the DigiLocker app or website at digilocker.gov.in 

How to Check HBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Online 

Follow these simple steps to view your result on the official website: 

Step 1: Visit the official HBSE website at bseh.org.in 

Step 2: Click on the link for “HBSE Class 12 Result 2026” on the homepage 

Step 3: Enter the required details, such as exam type, roll number, and date of birth 

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button 

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen 

Step 6: Download and save a copy for future reference 

ALSO READ: May 2026 School Holidays: Summer Break Relief As Schools To Stay Shut For Nearly Half The Month

Details Mentioned on Haryana HBSE Class 12 Marksheet 

Students should check the following details on their marksheet: 

  • Student’s name 
  • Roll number 
  • Marks obtained in each subject 
  • Total marks 
  • Qualifying status 

Around 5,66,411 students are expected to appear for the examination at 1,431 centres across Haryana. Of these, 2,96,593 are boys and 2,69,818 are girls. 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 05 May 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News HBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Haryana HBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2026 Haryana Board 12th Result 2026
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