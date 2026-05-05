Haryana Board 12th Result 2026 Shortly, Know Expected Date And How To Check

The Board of School Education Haryana is likely to announce the HBSE Class 12 results for 2026 between May 12 and May 15. Students will be able to check their results on the official website, bseh.org.in.

Once the results are declared, candidates can view their scores by entering their roll number and name on the website.

HBSE Chairman Pavan Kumar Sharma shared this tentative timeline during a visit to evaluation centres in Rohtak. However, the exact date and time are yet to be confirmed. The results will first be announced at a press conference, after which the online link will be activated for students to access their marks.

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Ways to Check Haryana Board Class 12 Result 2026

Students can access their HBSE Class 12 results through the following methods:

Official website: Visit bseh.org.in and enter your roll number to view your result

SMS: Type RESULTHB10 (space) ROLL NUMBER and send it to 56263

DigiLocker: Check your result on the DigiLocker app or website at digilocker.gov.in

How to Check HBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Online

Follow these simple steps to view your result on the official website:

Step 1: Visit the official HBSE website at bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link for “HBSE Class 12 Result 2026” on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details, such as exam type, roll number, and date of birth

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and save a copy for future reference

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Details Mentioned on Haryana HBSE Class 12 Marksheet

Students should check the following details on their marksheet:

Student’s name

Roll number

Marks obtained in each subject

Total marks

Qualifying status

Around 5,66,411 students are expected to appear for the examination at 1,431 centres across Haryana. Of these, 2,96,593 are boys and 2,69,818 are girls.

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