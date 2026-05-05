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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeEducationAP POLYCET 2026 Result Out At polycetap.ap.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here

AP POLYCET 2026 Result Out At polycetap.ap.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Here

AP POLYCET 2026 result declared. Check direct link, pass percentage, topper trends, and steps to download rank card at polycetap.ap.gov.in.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 05 May 2026 11:48 AM (IST)

The State Board of Technical Education and Training Andhra Pradesh has released the AP POLYCET 2026 results. Students who took the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test can now check and download their rank cards from the official website at polycetap.ap.gov.in. 

Candidates who have qualified in AP POLYCET 2026 are required to take part in the counselling process for admissions. 

Direct Link To Check - AP POLYCET Result 2026

AP POLYCET Result 2026: Pass Percentage 

As per official figures, a total of 1,77,581 candidates registered for the exam, of which 1,63,008 students actually appeared. Out of these, 1,48,950 candidates cleared the test, taking the overall pass percentage to an impressive 91.37%. 

ALSO READ: JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Date Extended Till May 5; Here’s How to Apply

The key highlights this year is the outstanding performance of female candidates. Girls achieved a pass percentage of 93.57%, outperforming boys. This reflects a positive shift, showing increased participation and success of young women in technical education, in line with ongoing efforts to promote gender inclusion in STEM fields. 

The results have also brought encouraging signs from tribal and remote areas of Andhra Pradesh. Districts like Alluri Sitharama Raju recorded an exceptional pass percentage of 99.11%. Polavaram followed with 95.46%, while Parvathipuram Manyam achieved 93.45%, showcasing strong academic progress across these regions. 

How to Download AP POLYCET 2026 Rank Card 

Step 1: Visit the official website: polycetap.ap.gov.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “POLYCET Rank Card 2026” link 

Step 3: Enter your Hall Ticket Number in the required field 

Step 4: Click on “Submit” to view your result 

Step 5: Check the details carefully, then download and save the rank card for future reference 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Soon: How Much Score Do You Need For DU, JNU Admissions?

Details Mentioned on AP POLYCET 2026 Rank Card 

After downloading the rank card, candidates should carefully verify the following information: 

  • Candidate’s full name 
  • AP POLYCET 2026 registration number 
  • Date of birth (DOB) 
  • Category (SC/ST/OBC/General) 
  • Stream for which the exam was taken 
  • Test Admission Number (TAT) 
  • Total marks obtained 
  • Marks secured in each subject 
  • Final state rank 

Candidates who have qualified must take part in the AP POLYCET 2026 counselling process. 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 05 May 2026 11:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News AP POLYCET 2026 AP POLYCET 2026 Result
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