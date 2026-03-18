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HomeEducationHimachal Pradesh Schools Closed Today? Heavy Rainfall and Hailstorm Hits Shimla

Himachal Pradesh Schools Closed Today? Heavy Rainfall and Hailstorm Hits Shimla

Shimla faces heavy rain and hailstorm; no official school closure announced yet. IMD issues Orange Alert as parents raise safety concerns.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 09:01 AM (IST)

A sudden spell of hailstorm along with intense rainfall disrupted normal life in Shimla on Monday afternoon, prompting fresh weather warnings across Himachal Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that thunderstorm activity could return to the hilly regions between March 18 and March 20. During this period, daytime temperatures are expected to dip to around 15°C on March 18 and 19, adding to the chill and discomfort in the region. 

With the weather turning unpredictable, concerns have risen among parents and students about whether schools in Shimla will remain open for the rest of the week. Search trends like “Shimla schools closed today” and “Himachal Pradesh weather update” have also seen a spike, reflecting public anxiety. 

Schools Closed in Shimla? Here’s the Official Update 

Despite the severe weather conditions, there has been no official announcement from the Himachal Pradesh government regarding school closures. As things stand, schools are expected to function normally across Shimla and nearby districts. 

However, given the situation, parents and students are advised to stay in touch with their respective school authorities for real-time updates. Some institutions may independently decide to shift to online classes if weather conditions worsen, ensuring student safety remains a priority. 

Concerns Over Student Safety 

The sudden weather shift has created difficulties for families, especially those with young children. Parents have expressed concern about commuting during adverse weather and its impact on students’ health. 

IMD Forecast: More Rain, Orange Alert Issued 

According to the IMD, a fresh western disturbance is expected to impact northwest India starting the night of March 17. Its effects will likely be felt across Himachal Pradesh from March 18 to March 21. 

Several regions, including Dharamshala, Mandi, Solan, Kullu, Manali, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Nahan, Kangra, Chamba, Kasauli, Dalhousie, and Theog, are likely to receive rainfall. An Orange Alert has been issued for March 18 and 19, warning of hailstorms and thunderstorms in districts such as Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Sirmaur. 

With changing weather patterns and continuous alerts, residents are advised to stay updated with official forecasts and take necessary precautions. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 09:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News School Holiday Himachal Pradesh Schools Closed Shimla School Holiday Himachal Pradesh School Holiday
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