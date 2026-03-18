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HomeEducationUP Board Result 2026 Expected Date: When Will UPMSP Declare Class 10, 12 Results?

UP Board Result 2026 Expected Date: When Will UPMSP Declare Class 10, 12 Results?

UP Board Result 2026 update: Evaluation starts March 18; results likely in April. Check steps to download Class 10, 12 scores online.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 09:32 AM (IST)

UP Board Result 2026 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to start the evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 answer sheets from March 18, 2026. This marks a crucial phase in the announcement of the UP Board Result 2026, which will be released after the completion of the checking process. 

This year, the board is preparing for a major change that directly impacts students. The marksheets issued for the 2026 session will feature a redesigned format, making them more secure and difficult to duplicate or forge. This move aims to enhance authenticity and reduce cases of fake documents. 

UP Board Result 2026: Where and How to Check 

Once declared, students will be able to access their results online through the official websites. The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results are usually released simultaneously. 

Students can check their results by following these steps: 

Step 1: Visit the official websites at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, or results.upmsp.edu.in 

Step 2: Click on the relevant link for Class 10 (High School) or Class 12 (Intermediate) Result 2026 

Step 3: Enter your roll number (Class 12 students may also need their school code) 

Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and submit the details 

Step 5: View and download your result for future reference 

Step 6: Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to avoid any last-minute issues while checking results online. 

UP Board Result 2026 Expected Date 

As per board estimates, nearly 30 million answer sheets will be evaluated during this cycle. The evaluation process is expected to conclude by the end of March or early April. 

Based on previous trends and media reports, the UP Board Result 2026 is likely to be declared in April. Typically, results are announced within 10 to 15 days after the completion of the evaluation process. There is a possibility that the results could be released around April 20, 2026. 

However, no official confirmation regarding the result date has been issued yet. Students are advised to regularly check the official websites for the latest updates and announcements. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 09:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP Board Result 2026 UP Board Result 2026 Expected Date Uttar Pradesh Board Result UP Board Result 2026 Date
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