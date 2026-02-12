Rajasthan Board Exam 2026: RBSE Class 10, 12 Exams Begin At 139 Centres, Check Details

Rajasthan Board Exam 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has begun the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations today, 12 February, for over 44,000 students across the state.

The Class 10 exams will be conducted from 12 to 28 February 2026, while the Class 12 exams will continue until 11 March 2026. All papers are being held in pen-and-paper mode at 139 examination centres. This year, a total of 44,707 students are appearing for the RBSE board examinations. The board has set the exam timing from 8:30 am to 11:45 am for both Class 10 and Class 12.

Students appearing for the exams are advised to focus on revising high-weightage chapters. They should also regularly practise RBSE sample papers and previous years’ question papers to better understand the exam pattern, marking scheme, difficulty level, and commonly asked questions.

RBSE Class 10 Exam Time Table 2026

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 examinations will be conducted over nine days, starting from 12 February 2026 (Thursday). Below is the subject-wise RBSE Class 10 exam schedule in a simple list format.

12 February 2026 (Thursday): English (02)

14 February 2026 (Saturday):

Automotive (101), Beauty & Wellness (102), Healthcare (103), Information Technology & IT-enabled Services (104), Retail (105), Tourism & Hospitality (106), Security (107), Agriculture (108), Electronics & Hardware (109), Plumbing (110), Textile (111), Telecom (112), Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (113), Construction (114), Food Processing (115)

17 February 2026 (Tuesday): Social Science (08)

19 February 2026 (Thursday): Hindi (01)

21 February 2026 (Saturday): Science (07)

24 February 2026 (Tuesday): Mathematics (09)

26 February 2026 (Thursday): Sanskrit – First Paper (95/1)

27 February 2026 (Friday): Third Language – Sanskrit (71), Urdu (72), Gujarati (73), Sindhi (74), Punjabi (75)

28 February 2026 (Saturday): Sanskrit – Second Paper (95/2)

RBSE Class 12 Exam Time Table 2026

The RBSE Class 12 examinations for Science, Arts, and Commerce streams will be held in a single shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. The complete schedule is listed below.

12 February 2026 (Thursday): Psychology (19)

13 February 2026 (Friday): English Core (02)

14 February 2026 (Saturday): Public Administration (06)

16 February 2026 (Monday): Geography (14), Political Science (30), Physics (40)

17 February 2026 (Tuesday): Computer Science (03), Computer Practices (04)

18 February 2026 (Wednesday): Sanskrit Literature (12), Sanskrit Grammar (94)

19 February 2026 (Thursday): Environmental Science (61)

20 February 2026 (Friday): Hindi Core (01)

21 February 2026 (Saturday): Philosophy (85), General Science (56)

23 February 2026 (Monday): Political Science (11), Multimedia (43), Agriculture Science (84)

24 February 2026 (Tuesday): Fine Arts (17)

25 February 2026 (Wednesday): Mathematics (15)

26 February 2026 (Thursday): Economics (20), Typing – Hindi (34) (Paper starts at 9:00 am)

27 February 2026 (Friday):

History (44), Urdu Poetry (45), Sanskrit Poetry (46), Sociology (47), Economics (48), Business Studies (49), Home Science (50), Philosophy (51), Mass Communication (52), Music Vocal (53), Tabla (54), Dance Kathak (55), Painting (57), Drawing (58), Grammar (86), Military Science (87), Home Science (88), Psychology (89), Jyotish Shastra (90), Music Instrumental (91), Home Science (92), Physical Education (93)

28 February 2026 (Saturday):

Fine Arts (10), Music Vocal – Hindi (32), Music Instrumental (33), Agriculture Science (39), Botany (42)

04 March 2026 (Wednesday): History (13), Business Studies (31), Agriculture Chemistry (38), Chemistry (41)

05 March 2026 (Thursday): Carnatic Music (16), Dance Kathak (59), Vocal & Instrumental Music (63–70)

06 March 2026 (Friday):

Automotive (101), Beauty & Wellness (102), Healthcare (103), IT & ITES (104), Retail (105), Tourism & Hospitality (106), Apparel & Made-ups (108), Electronics & Hardware (109), Plumbing (110), Textile (111), Telecom (112), Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (113), Construction (114), Food Processing (115)

07 March 2026 (Saturday): Sociology (29)

09 March 2026 (Monday): Home Science (18)

10 March 2026 (Tuesday):

Hindi Literature (21), Urdu Literature (22), Sindhi (23), Gujarati (24), Punjabi (25), Rajasthani (26), Persian (27), Prakrit (28), Typing – English (35) (Paper starts at 9:00 am)

11 March 2026 (Wednesday): Physical Education (60)

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI