School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

'Don't Panic': PM Modi Reassures Nation On Energy Supply Amid Escalating US-Iran Tensions

Firing Attempt On Farooq Abdullah In Jammu; Former CM Was At Wedding Function

NCERT Textbook Row: Supreme Court Bars Experts From Curriculum Work Over ‘Judicial Corruption’ Chapter

‘You Are Seen In Germany, In England...': Shah Slams Rahul In Lok Sabha, Cites Low Attendance

LPG Shortage In Mumbai Puts Mid-Day Meal Programme For 7.5 Lakh Students At Risk

Lok Sabha Rejects No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla

‘Planned For 20 Years’ To Kill Farooq Abdullah, Claims Accused In Jammu Wedding Gun Scare

NCERT Asked To Review All School Textbooks, Centre Informs Supreme Court

India’s Fuel Supply Stable, Don’t Panic Book LPG Cylinders: Govt

‘Public Lashings, Desh-Nikaala Too’: Varun Grover Reacts To SC Order On NCERT Judiciary Chapter Row

‘How Did He Get This Close?’ Omar Questions Z+ Security Breach After Assassination Bid On Farooq Abdullah

Centre Issues Notice To Telegram Over Piracy, Flags Channels Sharing Pirated Content

Air India Express Boeing 737 Suffers Nose-Wheel Failure During Landing At Phuket Airport

International News

Mojtaba Khamenei Suffered Injuries To Legs, Hand & Arm In Feb 28 Strike: Reports

Trump ‘Would Back’ Killing of Iran’s New Supreme Leader If He Rejects US Demands: Report

Trump-Epstein ‘Titanic Pose’ Statue Pops Up In Washington DC, Sparks Buzz Online

'Deplore Commercial Shipping Being Targeted': MEA On Attack On India-Bound Ship In Strait Of Hormuz

‘Nothing Left In Iran, War Will End When I Want’: Donald Trump’s Big Claim On Middle East Conflict

Over 500 Indians evacuated from Qatar amid conflict in West Asia

India Among 16 Countries Under New US Trade Probe For 'Unfair Practices' As Trump Pushes Manufacturing Reset

Canada Offers LNG, Oil To Meet India’s Energy Demand Amid Hormuz Supply Fears

Global Energy Alert: US Destroys 16 Iranian Mine Ships in Strait of Hormuz, Global Oil Supply Fears Rise

Oil Price Surge: Germany, Japan, Others Tap Reserves Amid Middle East Tension

Iran Expands Threats Beyond Oil, Warns It Will Target US, Israeli Banking Centres Across West Asia

Drone Attack Near Dubai Airport Injures Four Amid Rising Gulf Tensions

‘Safe And Sound’: Iran President’s Son Says Mojtaba Khamenei Unhurt Amid War Injury Reports

Business News

PM Kisan Update: Rs 2000 Installment Coming On March 13, But Not All Farmers Will Get It

Stock Markets Crash Over Cautious Sentiments As Sensex Falls Over 1,300 Points, Nifty Tests 23,900

AI Boom Will Require Trillions In Investment And Millions Of Skilled Jobs, Says Nvidia's Huang

Volkswagen To Cut 50,000 Jobs By 2030: What’s Driving The German Auto Giant’s Massive Layoffs?

Oil Prices Tumble As Trump Warns Iran Not To Block Strait Of Hormuz Shipping Route

Gold Prices Remain On The Rise On March 11

Planning A Trip? Air India Adds Fuel Surcharge As West Asia War Pushes Up Travel Costs

30,000 Layoffs At Tech Mahindra? Company Issues Official Clarification On AI Job Fears

LPG Supply Crunch? IOC, BPCL, HPCL Form Panel To Prioritise Homes, Hospitals And Essential Services

Sports News

IPL 2026, Phase 1 Schedule Out: RCB To Face Sunrisers Hyderabad On March 28

Iran Women's Football Team Stranded, Asylum Offered After Anthem Protest

US-Israel-Iran War: Major Cricket Series Postponed After T20 World Cup 2026

Kirti Azad Hits Back At Gautam Gambhir Over T20 World Cup Trophy Remarks

Virat Kohli's Viral Reel Mystery: Posted, Removed, Then Back Again

‘Useless Question’: Ishan Kishan On Kirti Azad’s Trophy Taken To Temple Criticism-Watch

Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Streaming

Gautam Gambhir Slams Kirti Azad's Remarks On T20 World Cup Celebrations: 'Don't Degrade Your...'

Gautam Gambhir Explains Why He Backed Sanju Samson To The Hilt

Shivam Dube Arrives In Mumbai Via Train, Hiding In 3rd AC

BCCI Announces Rs131 Crore Reward For T20 World Cup Champions

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