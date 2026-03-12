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School Assembly News Headlines Today March 12, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, March 12, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- 'Don't Panic': PM Modi Reassures Nation On Energy Supply Amid Escalating US-Iran Tensions
- Firing Attempt On Farooq Abdullah In Jammu; Former CM Was At Wedding Function
- NCERT Textbook Row: Supreme Court Bars Experts From Curriculum Work Over ‘Judicial Corruption’ Chapter
- ‘You Are Seen In Germany, In England...': Shah Slams Rahul In Lok Sabha, Cites Low Attendance
- LPG Shortage In Mumbai Puts Mid-Day Meal Programme For 7.5 Lakh Students At Risk
- Lok Sabha Rejects No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla
- ‘Planned For 20 Years’ To Kill Farooq Abdullah, Claims Accused In Jammu Wedding Gun Scare
- NCERT Asked To Review All School Textbooks, Centre Informs Supreme Court
- India’s Fuel Supply Stable, Don’t Panic Book LPG Cylinders: Govt
- ‘Public Lashings, Desh-Nikaala Too’: Varun Grover Reacts To SC Order On NCERT Judiciary Chapter Row
- ‘How Did He Get This Close?’ Omar Questions Z+ Security Breach After Assassination Bid On Farooq Abdullah
- Centre Issues Notice To Telegram Over Piracy, Flags Channels Sharing Pirated Content
- Air India Express Boeing 737 Suffers Nose-Wheel Failure During Landing At Phuket Airport
International News
- Mojtaba Khamenei Suffered Injuries To Legs, Hand & Arm In Feb 28 Strike: Reports
- Trump ‘Would Back’ Killing of Iran’s New Supreme Leader If He Rejects US Demands: Report
- Trump-Epstein ‘Titanic Pose’ Statue Pops Up In Washington DC, Sparks Buzz Online
- 'Deplore Commercial Shipping Being Targeted': MEA On Attack On India-Bound Ship In Strait Of Hormuz
- ‘Nothing Left In Iran, War Will End When I Want’: Donald Trump’s Big Claim On Middle East Conflict
- Over 500 Indians evacuated from Qatar amid conflict in West Asia
- India Among 16 Countries Under New US Trade Probe For 'Unfair Practices' As Trump Pushes Manufacturing Reset
- Canada Offers LNG, Oil To Meet India’s Energy Demand Amid Hormuz Supply Fears
- Global Energy Alert: US Destroys 16 Iranian Mine Ships in Strait of Hormuz, Global Oil Supply Fears Rise
- Oil Price Surge: Germany, Japan, Others Tap Reserves Amid Middle East Tension
- Iran Expands Threats Beyond Oil, Warns It Will Target US, Israeli Banking Centres Across West Asia
- Drone Attack Near Dubai Airport Injures Four Amid Rising Gulf Tensions
- ‘Safe And Sound’: Iran President’s Son Says Mojtaba Khamenei Unhurt Amid War Injury Reports
Business News
- PM Kisan Update: Rs 2000 Installment Coming On March 13, But Not All Farmers Will Get It
- Stock Markets Crash Over Cautious Sentiments As Sensex Falls Over 1,300 Points, Nifty Tests 23,900
- AI Boom Will Require Trillions In Investment And Millions Of Skilled Jobs, Says Nvidia's Huang
- Volkswagen To Cut 50,000 Jobs By 2030: What’s Driving The German Auto Giant’s Massive Layoffs?
- Oil Prices Tumble As Trump Warns Iran Not To Block Strait Of Hormuz Shipping Route
- Gold Prices Remain On The Rise On March 11
- Planning A Trip? Air India Adds Fuel Surcharge As West Asia War Pushes Up Travel Costs
- 30,000 Layoffs At Tech Mahindra? Company Issues Official Clarification On AI Job Fears
- LPG Supply Crunch? IOC, BPCL, HPCL Form Panel To Prioritise Homes, Hospitals And Essential Services
Sports News
- IPL 2026, Phase 1 Schedule Out: RCB To Face Sunrisers Hyderabad On March 28
- Iran Women's Football Team Stranded, Asylum Offered After Anthem Protest
- US-Israel-Iran War: Major Cricket Series Postponed After T20 World Cup 2026
- Kirti Azad Hits Back At Gautam Gambhir Over T20 World Cup Trophy Remarks
- Virat Kohli's Viral Reel Mystery: Posted, Removed, Then Back Again
- ‘Useless Question’: Ishan Kishan On Kirti Azad’s Trophy Taken To Temple Criticism-Watch
- Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI Live Streaming
- Gautam Gambhir Slams Kirti Azad's Remarks On T20 World Cup Celebrations: 'Don't Degrade Your...'
- Gautam Gambhir Explains Why He Backed Sanju Samson To The Hilt
- Shivam Dube Arrives In Mumbai Via Train, Hiding In 3rd AC
- BCCI Announces Rs131 Crore Reward For T20 World Cup Champions
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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