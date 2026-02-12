School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

‘People Will Pre-Judge Us’: SC Says Public Perception Matters In Talaq Via WhatsApp Case

Delhi Cabinet Clears Metro Extensions On Three Routes

‘Should Honour The Plaintiff’: Delhi HC To Sunjay Kapur's Wife Priya In Rani Kapur Suit

Centre Tells SC: Sonam Wangchuk ‘Fit, Hale and Hearty’, Opposes Release On Medical Grounds

Alliance With Congress Firm, No Question Of Power-Sharing: CM Stalin

Dehradun: Businessman Gunned Down In Daylight, Mother Among Four Booked

FM Sitharaman Launches Blistering Rebuttal To Rahul Over ‘Sold Bharat Mata’ Remark

‘Talk To Us As Equal, Not Your Servants’: Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over India-US Trade Deal

Nationwide Bank Strike On February 12

Andhra Targets $3.4 Trillion Economy By 2047, YSRCP Walks Out Of Assembly

‘Sabotage’ In Ajit Pawar’s Baramati Crash? Rohit Pawar Flags Lapses, Seeks Probe

Kerala HC Flags ‘Serious Inconsistencies’ In Global Ayyappa Sangam Audit, Seeks TDB Reply

DMK To Form Seat-Sharing Panel From Feb 22 After Congress Flags Delay

Congress MPs Abused 'Very Soft' Om Birla, He Is Hurt: Rijiju Attacks Priyanka Gandhi

International News

Trump Urges Continued Iran Talks During White House Meeting With Netanyahu, Warns Of Action

Bangladesh Votes In High-Stakes Election After Hasina's Ouster, BNP Emerges Frontrunner: Top Points

'No One Fights For The Country': Pak Defence Minister Khwaja Asif Exposes Asim Munir

War Clouds Over Gulf? US Deploys Fighter Jets To Qatar Amid Iran Escalation

Mass Shooting At Thailand School: Teacher Shot, Students Held Hostage

18-Year-Old Suspect In Canada School Shooting Identified, Police Cite Mental Health Calls

US Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Scrap H-1B Visa Programme

USTR removes X post that showed PoK and Aksai Chin part of Indian territory

India, China Strategic Talks Spotlight Border Peace As Key To Overall Ties Progress

'Tell My Wife I Love Her': Pilot's Chilling Words Before Plane Crash-Lands On Busy US Street

US Quietly Revises India-US Trade Deal Factsheet, Dilutes $500 Billion Purchase Clause, Drops Pulses

Business News

Akasa Air Co-Founder Praveen Iyer Steps Down As Chief Commercial Officer

Elon Musk’s xAI Loses Two Senior Co-Founders

MG Majestor Launch Tomorrow: Expected Price Between Gloster And Fortuner

Stock Markets Close On A Volatile Note As Sensex Declines To 84,200, Nifty Rises To 25,950

EPFO’s New App Will Let You Withdraw PF Through UPI

‘Certain Pulses’ In White House Fact Sheet: What The US-India Trade Deal Means For Indian Farmers

Paramount Offers To Cover $2.8 Billion Netflix Break-Up Fee In Warner Bros Fight

8th Pay Commission: Govt Launches Website, Sets March 16 Deadline

Big Boost For TCS, Infosys As India-UK Scrap Double Social Security Levy

Sports News

T20 World Cup 2026: Quinton de Kock Fails To Break MS Dhoni's Record In SA vs AFG

Two Super Overs, One Winner! South Africa Edge Afghanistan In Epic Finish

ABP Live F1 Pit Stop: Charles Leclerc Joins Lady Gaga, Lamine Yamal In Star-Studded Super Bowl Ad

‘It’s A Normal Match’: Pakistan Batter Shrugs Off IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Buzz

Venue Drama In IPL 2026: MI Block RCB From Hosting IPL Matches At DY Patil Stadium

Steve Smith Makes Sudden Entry In Australia's T20 World Cup 2026 Squad

Hasaranga Ruled Out, Dushan Hemantha Steps In For Sri Lanka In T20 World Cup

Ashwin’s Big Move Before IND vs PAK Clash: Backs Usman Tariq Amid Bowling Action Controversy

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI