Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: 5,349 Jobs NO Exam - Walk-In Interview Dates

Railway Recruitment 2026: Western Railway invites applications for 5,349 apprentice posts. Selection will be merit-based with no written exam.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 01:18 PM (IST)

Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Western Railway, has released a major recruitment notification offering a golden opportunity for 10th pass and ITI-qualified candidates. A total of 5,349 apprentice posts will be filled under Advertisement No. RRC/WR/04/2025. 

The key highlight of this recruitment drive is that there will be no written examination or interview. Candidates will be selected purely on the basis of merit. The entire application process will be conducted online. 

Application Dates and How to Apply 

Online applications for the apprentice posts will begin on February 21 at 11 am. Interested candidates can submit their forms by March 23, at 5 pm. 

Applicants must apply through the official website at www.rrc-wr.com 

The recruitment aims to fill 5,349 apprentice positions across multiple trades. Major trades include Fitter, Electrician, Welder, Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA), Electronic Mechanic, Diesel Mechanic, Painter, Carpenter, Refrigeration and AC Mechanic, among others. The highest number of vacancies is available in the Fitter and Electrician trades. 

Eligibility Criteria and Age Limit 

To apply, candidates must have passed Class 10 from a recognised board with at least 50 percent marks. They must also hold an ITI certificate in the relevant trade from an NCVT-recognised institute. 

Candidates awaiting their Class 10 or ITI results are not eligible to apply. Those holding engineering degrees or diplomas are also not eligible. 

The minimum age required is 15 years, while the maximum age limit is 24 years. Age relaxation will be provided as per government rules 5 years for SC/ST candidates, 3 years for OBC candidates, and 10 years for PwD applicants. 

Selection Process and Application Fee 

There will be no written test in this recruitment. Selection will be based on a merit list prepared from Class 10 and ITI marks, followed by document verification. 

In case of a tie in marks, preference will be given to the older candidate. 

The application fee is ₹100 for General and OBC candidates. SC, ST, PwD and female candidates are exempted from paying any fee.

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 12:17 PM (IST)
