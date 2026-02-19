Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationCBSE Class 10 Paper Didn’t Go Well? Board Opens Second Chance, Check Registration Process

CBSE Class 10 Paper Didn't Go Well? Board Opens Second Chance, Check Registration Process

CBSE introduces second exam option for Class 10 students; check eligibility, registration process, and key dates.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 08:38 AM (IST)

CBSE Board 10th Exam 2026: The CBSE board examinations began on February 17. If your Class 10 paper did not go as expected or you are worried about low marks, there is no need to panic. This year, the board has introduced an alternative route to help students save their academic year. Relief comes under CBSE’s new two-exam scheme, which will be implemented from the 2025–26 academic session. Students are advised to clearly understand the updated rules, the dual board exam system, and the registration process. 

According to CBSE, students who feel their Class 10 paper did not go well can appear for the second board examination to improve their scores. Students are allowed to improve their performance in up to three subjects, including Mathematics, Science, Social Science, and Languages. This means even if the performance is below expectations, students will not have to wait an entire year. 

When Will Registration for the Second Board Exam Begin? 

For students who fail in Mathematics or an additional subject, the second board exam will serve as the compartment opportunity. Those who fail in one or two subjects in the first exam can reappear under the compartment category in the second exam. The registration process for the second board exam will begin after the first exam concludes. However, the official dates have not yet been announced. 

Second Board Exam Likely in May 

Under the revised system, all students must appear for the first board exam, which is considered the main examination. CBSE will conduct the second board exam in May 2026 within the same academic year. The results of the first exam are expected in April, while the second exam results will likely be declared in June. 

Same Syllabus and Pattern for Both Exams 

The board has also outlined eligibility categories for both exams. The first exam will include fresh candidates, compartment candidates seeking a second chance, essential repeat students from the previous year, and improvement category students. CBSE has clarified that the syllabus, exam pattern, and question format will remain the same for both exams. 

Is Appearing in Both Exams Mandatory? 

The board has already stated that the first board exam will be treated as the main examination, making it mandatory. Only students who appear in the first exam will be eligible for the second board exam. According to CBSE, students must take exams in at least four subjects in the first board exam to qualify for further opportunities. 



About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 08:38 AM (IST)
