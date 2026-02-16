RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: The Indian Railways has opened the application window for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026, and the Railway Recruitment Boards have begun the registration process for more than 22,000 Group D vacancies. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the official RRB Apply website at rrbapply.gov.in.

The online application process for Level 1 posts under RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 will remain open until 11:59 pm on 2 March 2026. This recruitment drive is being conducted under Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 09/2025 issued by the Railway Recruitment Board.

Through this recruitment campaign, Indian Railways plans to fill 22,195 Level 1 posts across various railway zones and production units.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

The application fee is ₹500 for all candidates. Out of this amount, ₹400 will be refunded in due course after deducting applicable bank charges, provided the candidate appears for the CBT.

For candidates belonging to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities, or Economically Backward Class (EBC)* categories, the examination fee is ₹250.

Please note that only those candidates who actually appear for the CBT will be eligible for the fee refund as per the rules.

The fee can be paid online through internet banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official RRB Apply website at rrbapply.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “RRB Group D Recruitment 2026” registration link.

Step 3: A new page will appear where you need to enter your registration details.

Step 4: Submit the details to open your application form.

Step 5: Complete the form carefully and pay the required application fee.

Step 6: Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Take a printout and keep it safe for future reference.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must possess the required educational or technical qualifications specified in the CEN from a recognised Board, Institute or University by the last date of online application submission, i.e. March 02, 2026.

The age of candidates should be between 18 and 33 years.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Selection Processs

The selection process will take place in several stages, starting with a single-stage Computer Based Test (CBT). Based on their CBT performance, candidates will be shortlisted region-wise for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) in a ratio of three times the number of vacancies. Those who clear the PET will be invited for document verification and a medical examination before the final appointment.

The RRB Group D application form for 2026 is available from 31 January to 2 March until 11:59 pm. Applicants must have the required educational or technical qualifications at the time of applying. Candidates who are still waiting for their final exam results are not eligible to submit the application.

