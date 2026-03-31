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HomeEducationPSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Hall Ticket Now, Check Exam Details & Guidelines

PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Hall Ticket Now, Check Exam Details & Guidelines

PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 released online. Download hall ticket now and check exam date, centre details, and important guidelines.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 31 Mar 2026 04:03 PM (IST)

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the Group D Admit Card 2026 on its official website. Candidates who have successfully registered for the recruitment examination can now access and download their hall tickets from the official portal at sssb.punjab.gov.in. 

The admit card is an essential document for entry into the examination hall and includes crucial information such as the exam date, reporting time, and venue details. Applicants are strongly advised to download their admit cards in advance and carefully review all the information mentioned to avoid any issues on the day of the examination. 

How to Download PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 

Step 1: Visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link “PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026”. 

Step 3: Enter your registration number and password or date of birth. 

Step 4: Click on the submit button. 

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen. 

Step 6: Download the admit card PDF. 

Step 7: Take a clear printout for future reference and exam use.  

Important Details Mentioned on the Hall Ticket 

The PSSSB Group D admit card carries all the necessary information required for the examination. It typically includes the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date, shift timing, reporting time, and the address of the exam centre. 

In addition, the hall ticket also displays the candidate’s photograph and signature along with important exam day instructions. Candidates must verify all details thoroughly. In case of any discrepancies, they should contact the concerned authorities without delay to get them corrected. 

Exam Day Guidelines for Candidates 

Candidates appearing for the PSSSB Group D examination must carry a printed copy of their admit card to the exam centre. Along with this, a valid photo identity proof such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, or voter ID is mandatory for verification. 

It is advisable to reach the examination venue well before the reporting time to avoid last-minute stress. Candidates must also strictly follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card and refrain from carrying prohibited items such as mobile phones, smartwatches, or any study material inside the exam hall. 

Following these guidelines will help ensure a smooth and hassle-free examination experience for all candidates. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 31 Mar 2026 04:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board PSSSB Group D Admit Card 2026 PSSSB Group D Admit Card Out
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