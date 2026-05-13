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HomeEducationPSEB 12th Result 2026: Punjab Board Results Today At 12:30 PM, Check Direct Link

PSEB 12th Result 2026: Punjab Board Results Today At 12:30 PM, Check Direct Link

PSEB 12th Result 2026 to be declared today at 12:30 PM. Check Punjab Board Class 12 result, direct link, steps and marksheet details at pseb.ac.in.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 13 May 2026 11:15 AM (IST)

The Punjab School Education Board is set to announce the Class 12 board examination results today, May 13, 2026, at 12:30 PM. Once the results are released, students will be able to check their scores on the official website at pseb.ac.in. 

Students should keep their roll number and application number ready, as these details are required to access the digital marksheet. 

While some third-party websites such as IndiaResults may allow students to search for results, simply entering a name is not enough. Additional information like roll number, stream, mobile number and email ID is usually required to view the result. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12th Results 2026 Shortly At cbse.gov.in, Here's When And Where To Check

How to Check PSEB 12th Result 2026 Using Roll Number 

Step 1: Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “Punjab Board 12th Result 2026”. 

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the required field carefully. 

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button to view your result. 

Step 5: Your PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 will appear on the screen. 

Step 6: Download the marksheet and save it for future reference. 

Details Mentioned on PSEB 12th Result 2026 Marksheet 

The PSEB Class 12 result 2026 marksheet will include the following details: 

  • Student’s name 
  • Father’s name 
  • Roll number 
  • School name 
  • Stream (Science/Commerce/Arts) 
  • Total marks (theory + practical) 
  • Marks obtained in each subject 
  • Division 
  • Qualifying status 

ALSO READ: Student Organisations Intensify Protest After NEET-UG 2026 Cancelled Over Alleged Paper Leak

What Are the Passing Marks for PSEB 12th 2026? 

To pass the Punjab School Education Board Class 12 examinations, students must secure at least 33% marks overall. 

For subjects that include both theory and practical exams, students are required to pass both components separately. Generally, a minimum of 33% is needed in theory papers, while at least 20% is required in the practical exams, along with the overall passing requirement of 33% in each subject.

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 13 May 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Punjab Board Class 12 Result Punjab Board Class 12 Result 2026 PSEB 12th Result 2026 PSEB Class 12 Result 2026
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