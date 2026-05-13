PSEB 12th Result 2026: Punjab Board Results Today At 12:30 PM, Check Direct Link

The Punjab School Education Board is set to announce the Class 12 board examination results today, May 13, 2026, at 12:30 PM. Once the results are released, students will be able to check their scores on the official website at pseb.ac.in.

Students should keep their roll number and application number ready, as these details are required to access the digital marksheet.

While some third-party websites such as IndiaResults may allow students to search for results, simply entering a name is not enough. Additional information like roll number, stream, mobile number and email ID is usually required to view the result.

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How to Check PSEB 12th Result 2026 Using Roll Number

Step 1: Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “Punjab Board 12th Result 2026”.

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the required field carefully.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button to view your result.

Step 5: Your PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the marksheet and save it for future reference.

Details Mentioned on PSEB 12th Result 2026 Marksheet

The PSEB Class 12 result 2026 marksheet will include the following details:

Student’s name

Father’s name

Roll number

School name

Stream (Science/Commerce/Arts)

Total marks (theory + practical)

Marks obtained in each subject

Division

Qualifying status

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What Are the Passing Marks for PSEB 12th 2026?

To pass the Punjab School Education Board Class 12 examinations, students must secure at least 33% marks overall.

For subjects that include both theory and practical exams, students are required to pass both components separately. Generally, a minimum of 33% is needed in theory papers, while at least 20% is required in the practical exams, along with the overall passing requirement of 33% in each subject.

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