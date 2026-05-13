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HomeEducationCBSE Class 12th Results 2026 Shortly At cbse.gov.in, Here's When And Where To Check

CBSE Class 12th Results 2026 Shortly At cbse.gov.in, Here's When And Where To Check

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 is expected today at cbse.gov.in. Check direct link, marksheet download steps, pass percentage and latest updates.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 13 May 2026 09:19 AM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the Class 12 board examination results shortly. As per media reports, the mark sheets are likely to be released today, May 13, 2026. Once the result link is activated, students who appeared for the exams will be able to check and download their scorecards from the official websites at cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. 

CBSE Controller of Examinations, Sanyam Bhardwaj, had earlier stated that the Class 12 results are expected to be declared in the third week of May 2026. Based on previous years’ result trends, May 13, 2026, are considered one of the most likely dates for the announcement. 

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026 OUT Soon: Marksheet, Passing & Migration Certificates Students Must Collect After Result

How To Check CBSE 12th Result 2026 

Step 1: Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026. 

Step 4: Enter your roll number, school number and admit card ID in the required fields. 

Step 5: Click on the “Submit” button to continue. 

Step 5: Your CBSE 12th Result 2026 will appear on the screen. 

Step 6: Download the result and keep a copy saved for future use. 

How To Download CBSE 12th Result 2026 Mark Sheet 

Students can access their mark sheets online through official websites and apps, while SMS and IVRS services are available for those without internet access. 

Students with internet access can download their mark sheets from official websites such as CBSE and CBSE Results, or through the DigiLocker and UMANG apps. Those without internet access can use SMS services or IVRS facilities to check and access their results. 

CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE: Previous Years’ Pass Percentage 

  • 2025: 88.39% 
  • 2024: 87.98% 
  • 2023: 87.33% 
  • 2022: 92.71% 
  • 2021: 99.37% 
  • 2020: 88.78% 

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026 Today? DigiLocker Shows ‘Coming Soon’ Alert; Here’s How To Check

CBSE 12th Result 2026: No Overall Percentage or Division on Mark Sheet 

The CBSE mark sheet does not mention the overall percentage or division. It only displays subject-wise marks separately for theory and practical exams. Students will need to calculate their percentage by adding the marks obtained in all five subjects and dividing the total by the maximum marks.

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 13 May 2026 09:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 CBSE 12th Result 2026
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