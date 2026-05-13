Student Organisations Intensify Protest After NEET-UG 2026 Cancelled Over Alleged Paper Leak

New Delhi: Student organisations across the political spectrum on Tuesday stepped up protests and criticism over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, with the Congress-backed NSUI, the Left-backed SFI and the RSS-linked ABVP demanding action over irregularities in the examination. The NEET-UG examination was conducted on May 3, following which allegations of a paper leak surfaced, triggering investigations by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG).

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday cancelled the examination and said it would be reconducted on dates to be announced separately.

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In a statement, the NTA said the decision was taken with the approval of the central government in the interest of maintaining transparency and preserving trust in the national examination system.

A protest organised by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) was held outside Shastri Bhawan with several members carrying placards reading “PM compromised, paper compromised”, “Paper leak, Modi sarkar weak” and “Doctor ki degree bikau hai” (doctor’s degree is for sale).

The protesters also raised slogans such as “Chhatron pe atyachar bandh karo” (stop oppression of students) amid heavy police deployment and barricading outside the building.

Reacting to the cancellation of the examination, NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar alleged that the development exposed “large-scale irregularities and serious lapses” in the examination process.

“Today’s decision to cancel NEET is a victory of student power and the voice of lakhs of aspirants across the country. NSUI was among the first organisations to raise this issue and demand justice for students,” Jakhar said.

“If the examination system were fair, the government would not have been forced to cancel the exam and order a CBI probe. This clearly exposes the failure of the education ministry and the NTA,” he added.

Jakhar also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and called for a complete ban on the NTA, alleging repeated failures by the agency in conducting credible examinations.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), meanwhile, alleged that the paper leak exposed the “failure” of the NTA and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter, compensation for affected students and the scrapping of the agency.

In a statement, it alleged that nearly 600 out of the total 720 marks had been compromised and claimed that around 15 out of 180 questions were circulated in advance through a probable question paper. It further alleged that nearly 120 questions from the chemistry section were reportedly leaked verbatim.

“The NTA, which has been infamous for the mismanagement of exams since its inception, once again continues to prove its inability in the management of exams,” the statement said.

The organisation also alleged that the Centre’s attempts to centralise the examination system had paved the way for “large-scale corruption and mismanagement” and enabled the rise of “exam mafias” in different parts of the country.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) also demanded a fair and time-bound probe by central agencies into the alleged paper leak and examination irregularities, saying any compromise with the sanctity of entrance examinations was unacceptable.

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In a statement, the organisation said reports surrounding the alleged paper leak had created anxiety among lakhs of students and parents across the country.

“If the question paper, or any part related to it, reached certain individuals before the examination, it is not merely an attack on the examination system but also an injustice to the future of lakhs of students who work hard throughout the year,” the ABVP said.

It also called for stronger mechanisms for technical security, confidentiality of question papers, monitoring of examination centres and institutional accountability in national-level examinations.

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