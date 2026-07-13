International Physics Olympiad 2026: India has scripted history at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2026, with all five members of its national contingent winning gold medals. Congratulating the students on their remarkable achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the team's exceptional performance after India jointly secured the World No. 1 position alongside China, Kazakhstan, Russia, South Korea and Taiwan at the prestigious global competition held in Bucaramanga, Colombia.

The Indian contingent competed against 381 students from 87 countries, delivering one of the country's strongest performances at the International Physics Olympiad and reinforcing India's growing reputation in science education.

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PM Modi Congratulates India's Gold Medal Winners

Sharing his message on X, PM Modi congratulated the students for bringing laurels to the country.

“An outstanding performance by our youngsters! Congratulations to the Indian contingent of Kanishk Jain, Riddhesh Anant Bendale, Rishit Garg, Shresth Suraiya and Svarit Joshi for winning Gold Medals at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2026 held in Bucaramanga, Colombia.”

An outstanding performance by our youngsters!



Congratulations to the Indian contingent of Kanishk Jain, Riddhesh Anant Bendale, Rishit Garg, Shresth Suraiya and Svarit Joshi for winning Gold Medals at the 56th International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2026 held in Bucaramanga,… pic.twitter.com/oiAVLy110P — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2026

“Their feat reflects yet another example of the limitless potential of our Yuva Shakti and their passion towards science and research. Equally commendable is the fact that in the last decade, our students have performed exceptionally well in the various editions of this platform,” he added.

Meet the Indian Students Who Won Gold at IPhO 2026

The five students who secured gold medals for India are:

Kanishk Jain from Pune, Maharashtra

Riddhesh Anant Bendale from Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Rishit Garg from Dwarka, New Delhi

Shresth Suraiya from Mumbai, Maharashtra

Svarit Joshi from Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Their outstanding performance helped India achieve a joint World No. 1 ranking at one of the world's most prestigious science competitions for school students.

India Continues Its Strong Performance at the Physics Olympiad

India's latest success adds to an impressive record at the International Physics Olympiad. Every Indian participant over the past decade has secured a podium finish, reflecting the consistent performance of the country's young science talent on the global stage.

The achievement also highlights the contribution of the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE), a National Centre of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) functioning under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE).

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As the country's nodal agency for international science Olympiads, HBCSE is responsible for identifying, mentoring and training talented pre-university students. The institute conducts a rigorous multi-stage selection process, orientation camps and intensive training programmes to prepare students for international competitions.

India's performance at the International Physics Olympiad 2026 is another milestone for the country's science education ecosystem and showcases the potential of its young scholars on the global stage.raining programmes.

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