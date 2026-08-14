DUSU Election 2026: The Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election schedule has been officially announced, bringing clarity to thousands of students preparing to participate in the annual student body elections. According to a notification issued by Delhi University on August 13, 2026, voting for DUSU office-bearers and members of the Central Council will take place on September 18.

The university has also announced the schedule for nominations, scrutiny, and withdrawal of candidature. Candidates will be able to submit their nomination papers until September 10, while the deadline for withdrawing nominations is September 11. The counting of votes will be conducted on September 19, one day after polling.

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The notification was signed by the Delhi University registrar and lays down the complete election timeline for students and candidates.





DUSU Election 2026: Check Key Dates

As per the election notification, candidates must submit their nomination papers by September 10, 2026. The university has fixed 3 p.m. as the deadline for receiving nomination papers along with the required ₹500 demand draft and affidavits.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will begin at 3:15 p.m. on September 10. Following scrutiny, the university will publish the list of duly nominated candidates at 6 p.m. on the same day.

Candidates who wish to withdraw their nominations will have time until 12 noon on September 11. The final list of candidates will subsequently be released at 5 p.m. on September 11.

In short, the key DUSU election timeline is:

September 10: Last date to submit nomination papers

September 10, 3:15 p.m.: Scrutiny of nominations

September 10, 6 p.m.: Publication of duly nominated candidates

September 11, 12 noon: Deadline to withdraw nominations

September 11, 5 p.m.: Final candidate list

September 18: DUSU and Central Council voting

September 19: Counting of votes

DUSU Voting on September 18: Timings for Students

Delhi University has set separate voting hours for students attending day and evening classes.

Students enrolled in day classes will be able to cast their votes between 8:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Meanwhile, students attending evening classes will get the opportunity to vote from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The university will conduct the counting process on September 19. Students are advised to follow further instructions issued by their respective colleges and Delhi University as polling day approaches.

Where Will Candidates Submit DUSU Nomination Papers?

Candidates contesting for DUSU office-bearer positions will have to submit their nomination papers at the office of the Chief Election Officer. The designated location is the Conference Centre, opposite the Botany Department in North Campus.

For candidates contesting for seats in the DUSU Central Council, nomination papers will be available through their respective colleges, departments and institutions.

Delhi University has also stated that the prescribed nomination forms can be downloaded from the university’s official website, allowing candidates to access the required documents before the submission deadline.

DUSU Election to Follow Code of Conduct and Court Directions

The university has clarified that the 2026 DUSU election will be conducted in accordance with the DUSU Code of Conduct and the Constitution of DUSU.

The election process will also take into account relevant judicial directions. These include the Supreme Court’s Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, along with subsequent directions and orders issued by the Delhi High Court and National Green Tribunal.

The announcement is significant for Delhi University students as the election process will determine the representatives for DUSU office-bearer and Central Council positions. With polling scheduled for September 18, candidates now have a defined timeline for completing nominations and campaigning-related election formalities.

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DUSU Election 2026: Students Should Know

The announcement means students can now plan for the election process well in advance. Those eligible to vote should check the instructions issued by their colleges, particularly regarding polling arrangements and voting timings.

With polling scheduled across the day in two separate time slots and counting fixed for the following day, the university has established a clear election calendar for DUSU 2026. Candidates and students should rely on official Delhi University notifications for any subsequent changes or additional instructions.

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